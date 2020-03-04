UAE’s flydubai swings to profit, boosted by settlement on Boeing 737 MAX grounding

You are here

Dubai state-owned airline flydubai is one of the world’s biggest MAX customers, though only operated around 14 of the jets when they were grounded in March 2019. (Reuters)
  • Dubai state-owned airline is one of the world’s biggest Boeing 737 MAX aircraft customers
  • flydubai has reached a confidential interim settlement deal with Boeing over the grounding
DUBAI: United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai swung to a profit of 198.2 million dirhams last year, helped by a compensation agreement with Boeing over the worldwide 737 MAX grounding.
The Dubai state-owned airline is one of the world’s biggest MAX customers, though only operated around 14 of the jets when they were grounded in March 2019.
However, its fleet size shrank by more than a quarter to 45 jets last year as it retired older aircraft and new MAX jets were also grounded.
“We have had to manage a number of unprecedented issues faced by the aviation industry,” Chief Executive Ghaith Al-Ghaith said in a statement on Wednesday.
The airline has reached a confidential interim settlement deal with Boeing over the grounding, and is in further talks over the impact of the grounding, he said.
“This agreement has contributed toward this year’s results, but in no way can it compensate for the loss of business opportunity or market share experienced by the airline.”
Revenue dipped 2.6 percent to 6.2 billion dirhams, while direct operating costs fell 17.8 percent.
It carried 9.6 million passengers, which was fewer than the 11 million in the previous year.
“The preparation for this year’s outlook statement is challenging given the uncertainty around the timetable for the return to service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and the subsequent aircraft delivery schedule,” Ghaith said.
Flydubai leased some previous model 737 jets in the interim.

Topics: aviation Flydubai UAE Boeing 737 Boeing 737 MAX

  • RBI had ordered financial institutions to break off all ties with individuals or businesses dealing in virtual currency
  • The ban led to plummeting trade volumes and exchanges shutting their businesses
MUMBAI: India’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday to allow banks to handle cryptocurrency transactions from exchanges and traders, overturning a ban on such dealings by the central bank that had come as a major blow to the thriving industry.
The Reserve Bank of India had ordered financial institutions to break off all ties with individuals or businesses dealing in virtual currency such as Bitcoin within three months, in April 2018.
The ban led to plummeting trade volumes and exchanges shutting their businesses.
“Investments had stopped and start-ups were staying away from starting business in the crypto and blockchain space in India which will change now that the Supreme Court has said that the RBI circular was unconstitutional,” said Nischal Shetty, CEO of WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange.
However, the industry still faces hurdles as a government panel, appointed to look into the matter, has recommended that India ought to ban all private cryptocurrencies. In July, the panel also recommended a jail term of up to 10 years and heavy fines for anyone dealing in digital currencies.
The government though is yet to act on these recommendations and is yet to finalize regulations around cryptocurrencies.
On several occasions, the government along with the central bank, had cautioned the public about the risks of cryptocurrencies. If the government follows the panel’s recommendations, it could signal the end of the road for these digital currencies in India.

Topics: cryptocurrency India bitcoin

