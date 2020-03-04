You are here

Swedish envoy praises Riyadh governor for major events

Swedish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Niclas Trouve with Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar. (Supplied)
Rashid Hassan

  • Niclas Trouve: I complimented him for the major events successfully held in the capital, including the Future Investment Initiative and the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum
  • Niclas Trouve: I look forward to large infrastructure development like Riyadh Metro opening soon and wished all success
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Swedish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Niclas Trouve has complimented Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar for the success of major events held in the capital, including the G20 meetings.

Trouve told Arab News on Wednesday: “It was a courtesy call, my first meeting with the Riyadh governor after I came here as ambassador six months ago.”

He added: “I am very honored to meet with the Riyadh governor. The governorate is the largest in the Kingdom with more than 8 million inhabitants, expanding and developing rapidly.

“I invited the governor as guest of honor to our National Day reception, which is on April 15.”

The envoy said that they enjoyed “a very fruitful discussion on cordial bilateral relations and ways to further enhance mutual cooperation in different fields.

“I complimented him for the major events successfully held in the capital, including the Future Investment Initiative, the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum held in partnership with the UN and the G20’s high-level meetings.” 

On development works in the capital, the ambassador said: “I look forward to large infrastructure development like Riyadh Metro opening soon and wished all success.”

The envoy discussed diplomatic relations and reflected on recent visits.

“The Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Anne Linde was here last Wednesday, meeting with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan to review bilateral relations and the latest developments.”

She also met Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir; the two leaders held talks during which they exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Al-Jubeir said he valued the role and efforts of Sweden in relation to the Stockholm Agreement, the peace process and issues in the region.

He urged the Yemeni parties to fully implement the Stockholm Agreement and work towards a comprehensive political settlement, reaffirming the commitment of the Kingdom and the international community to ensure that Yemen receives humanitarian assistance.

Linde also met Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Riyadh before flying to Yemen.

Oman’s sultan meets Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Salman

Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s sultan meets Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Salman

  • Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Numani, minister of the royal office in Oman, held a luncheon in honor of Prince Khalid and his delegation
  • Prince Khalid conveyed the greetings of King Salman and the crown prince to the sultan
Updated 34 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

MUSCAT: Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said received Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi deputy minister of defense, in Muscat on Wednesday.
They reviewed relations between the Kingdom and Oman during the meeting, Prince Khalid said in a tweet. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments in addition to issues of common interest.

Prince Khalid, who is on an official visit to Oman, conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the sultan.
Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Numani, minister of the royal office in Oman, held a luncheon in honor of Prince Khalid and his delegation.

