Swedish envoy praises Riyadh governor for major events

RIYADH: Swedish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Niclas Trouve has complimented Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar for the success of major events held in the capital, including the G20 meetings.

Trouve told Arab News on Wednesday: “It was a courtesy call, my first meeting with the Riyadh governor after I came here as ambassador six months ago.”

He added: “I am very honored to meet with the Riyadh governor. The governorate is the largest in the Kingdom with more than 8 million inhabitants, expanding and developing rapidly.

“I invited the governor as guest of honor to our National Day reception, which is on April 15.”

The envoy said that they enjoyed “a very fruitful discussion on cordial bilateral relations and ways to further enhance mutual cooperation in different fields.

“I complimented him for the major events successfully held in the capital, including the Future Investment Initiative, the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum held in partnership with the UN and the G20’s high-level meetings.”

On development works in the capital, the ambassador said: “I look forward to large infrastructure development like Riyadh Metro opening soon and wished all success.”

The envoy discussed diplomatic relations and reflected on recent visits.

“The Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Anne Linde was here last Wednesday, meeting with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan to review bilateral relations and the latest developments.”

She also met Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir; the two leaders held talks during which they exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Al-Jubeir said he valued the role and efforts of Sweden in relation to the Stockholm Agreement, the peace process and issues in the region.

He urged the Yemeni parties to fully implement the Stockholm Agreement and work towards a comprehensive political settlement, reaffirming the commitment of the Kingdom and the international community to ensure that Yemen receives humanitarian assistance.

Linde also met Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Riyadh before flying to Yemen.