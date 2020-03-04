You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan central bank says US sanctions on 157 firms lifted

Sudan central bank says US sanctions on 157 firms lifted

A general view shows Sudanese people and traffic along a street in Khartoum, Sudan. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8bx5

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Sudan central bank says US sanctions on 157 firms lifted

  • The governor of the Central bank said in a statement that "only a few Sudanese individuals and entities remain under US sanctions for their links to the conflict in Darfur"
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan's central bank announced Wednesday that the United States had informed Khartoum it was lifting sanctions on 157 Sudanese companies, in line with a policy shift by Washington in late 2017.
Central bank governor Badreddine Abdelrahim said in a statement that "only a few Sudanese individuals and entities remain under US sanctions for their links to the conflict in Darfur", a region hit by a protracted conflict that began in 2003.
Washington announced an end to its 20-year-old trade embargo against Sudan in October 2017, but retained the country on its state sponsors of terror list.

Topics: Sudan US sanctions

Related

Business & Economy
US vows to remain engaged with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam
Middle-East
Sudan to probe violence against Khartoum protesters

Arab coalition foils attempt to attack oil tanker in Arabian Sea

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

Arab coalition foils attempt to attack oil tanker in Arabian Sea

  • Four boats attempted to attack the ship and trigger an explosion by using one of these boats that was unmanned and controlled from a distance
Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition has foiled an attempt to attack an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said on Wednesday. 

The attack took place 166 kilometers south east of the Yemeni port of Nishtun on Tuesday at 02:39 P.M. whilst the tanker traveled towards the Gulf of Aden. Four boats attempted to attack the ship and trigger an explosion by using one of these boats that was unmanned and controlled from a distance.

Al-Maliki said that coalition’s joint forces continue to take necessary measures to destroy any maritime threats in the area that the coalition carries out naval operations. The coalition also called on its international partners to unite with it in thwarting these threats to global safety.

 

 

Topics: Yemen Arab Coalition Arabian Sea

Related

Middle-East
Arab coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi boat rigged with explosives
Middle-East
Arab coalition aircraft crashes in Yemen’s Al-Jawf

Latest updates

South Korea announces $9.8bn emergency funding to fight coronavirus
Sudan central bank says US sanctions on 157 firms lifted
Interactive dashboard helps public follow spread of coronavirus globally
Canada urges Iran to give access to downed airliner’s black boxes
Swedish envoy praises Riyadh governor for major events

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.