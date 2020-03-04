Sudan central bank says US sanctions on 157 firms lifted

KHARTOUM: Sudan's central bank announced Wednesday that the United States had informed Khartoum it was lifting sanctions on 157 Sudanese companies, in line with a policy shift by Washington in late 2017.
Central bank governor Badreddine Abdelrahim said in a statement that "only a few Sudanese individuals and entities remain under US sanctions for their links to the conflict in Darfur", a region hit by a protracted conflict that began in 2003.
Washington announced an end to its 20-year-old trade embargo against Sudan in October 2017, but retained the country on its state sponsors of terror list.
