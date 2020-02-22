Sudan to probe violence against Khartoum protesters

CAIRO: Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Saturday ordered an investigation into a violent crackdown by security forces on protesters in Khartoum.
Hamdok said in a televised speech: “I decided to form an investigative committee in the events that occurred on Feb. 20-21.”
He said Attorney General Taj-Elsir Ali would head the committee and a final report would be issued within seven days.
On Thursday, Sudanese security forces used teargas and batons to disperse thousands of protesters.
They were demanding the reinstatement of army officers dismissed for refusing to crack down on demonstrations against former President Omar Bashir, witnesses said.
A doctors’ committee linked to the opposition said in a statement that at least 17 people were wounded, and many of the wounded were hit by teargas canisters.
Mohamed Seddik, an iconic figure of the uprising, is among those dismissed last week and one of several young army officers who had refused to participate in the crackdown on demonstrations in front of the Defense Ministry calling for the removal of Bashir.
The military removed Bashir from office and arrested him last April after months of demonstrations, bringing an end to his 30 years of autocratic rule.
But dozens of protesters were killed during crackdowns on the demonstrations, and dozens more died last June when security forces cleared a sit-in at which protesters pushed for further reforms.
