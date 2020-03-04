You are here

  Saudi Arabia detects second coronavirus case

This undated handout picture courtesy of the British Health Protection Agency shows the Coronavirus as seen under an electron miscroscope. (AFP)
  • Patient had travelled to the Kingdom from Iran via Bahrain with the first case announced Monday
  • Health ministry says all those who have come into contact with him have been tested
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced on Wednesday a second case of coronavirus in the Kingdom. 

The patient is a Saudi citizen who came from Iran via Bahrain and did not disclose that he had visited the country where more than 92 people have died according to official figures. 

The citizen had accompanied the person who was reported on Monday as the first case of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia. 

The ministry said the patient is in quarantine in hospital and that all those who have come into contact with him have been tested for coronavirus. 

The ministry added that people can call 937 if they have any queries about the virus.

New Saudi driving academy to train 200,000 women over 10 years

New Saudi driving academy to train 200,000 women over 10 years

  • The center will create a unique experience for new learners
DAMMAM: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif on Wednesday inaugurated a new Saudi driving academy which aims to train 200,000 women over the next 10 years.

The dedicated center in Al-Ahsa governorate will be the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Middle East in terms of its size, quality and use of smart technologies.

Opening the training establishment, Prince Saud pointed out the importance of developing education around driving, integrating modern technologies, and promoting a culture of traffic safety.

More than 250 Saudi women will be employed at the academy to work as trainers, lecturers, and in other areas, with another 50 female staff expected to be taken on by the end of March next year.

He also praised Saudi Aramco for providing services to the academy which would help toward creating a unique experience for new learners.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the academy was expected to train 200,000 women over the next decade and he thanked Prince Saud for his generous support.

More than 250 Saudi women will be employed at the academy to work as trainers, lecturers, and in other areas, with another 50 female staff expected to be taken on by the end of March next year.

Female trainees will receive the same high-quality educational curriculum as offered at the Saudi Aramco Driving Education Center in Dhahran.

The new academy building covers a plot of around 3,500 square meters, while the training field area is 50,000 square meters. The center also boasts 115 vehicles, 11 state-of-the-art interactive simulators that recreate real scenarios in the Al-Ahsa region, five smart classrooms, meeting halls, daycare services, a clinic, and an online test room.

