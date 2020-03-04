Saudi Arabia detects second coronavirus case

DAMMAM: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif on Wednesday inaugurated a new Saudi driving academy which aims to train 200,000 women over the next 10 years.
The dedicated center in Al-Ahsa governorate will be the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Middle East in terms of its size, quality and use of smart technologies.
Opening the training establishment, Prince Saud pointed out the importance of developing education around driving, integrating modern technologies, and promoting a culture of traffic safety.
More than 250 Saudi women will be employed at the academy to work as trainers, lecturers, and in other areas, with another 50 female staff expected to be taken on by the end of March next year.
He also praised Saudi Aramco for providing services to the academy which would help toward creating a unique experience for new learners.
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the academy was expected to train 200,000 women over the next decade and he thanked Prince Saud for his generous support.
Female trainees will receive the same high-quality educational curriculum as offered at the Saudi Aramco Driving Education Center in Dhahran.
The new academy building covers a plot of around 3,500 square meters, while the training field area is 50,000 square meters. The center also boasts 115 vehicles, 11 state-of-the-art interactive simulators that recreate real scenarios in the Al-Ahsa region, five smart classrooms, meeting halls, daycare services, a clinic, and an online test room.