Saudi Arabia detects second coronavirus case

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced on Wednesday a second case of coronavirus in the Kingdom.

The patient is a Saudi citizen who came from Iran via Bahrain and did not disclose that he had visited the country where more than 92 people have died according to official figures.

The citizen had accompanied the person who was reported on Monday as the first case of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said the patient is in quarantine in hospital and that all those who have come into contact with him have been tested for coronavirus.

The ministry added that people can call 937 if they have any queries about the virus.