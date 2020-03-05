You are here

Biden surges past Sanders in Democratic race as Bloomberg exits

Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announces the suspension of his campaign and his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden for president in New York. (AP Photo)
AFP

  • Biden, who is making his third White House bid after failed runs in 1988 and 2008, welcomed Bloomberg’s backing
  • Trump noted that decisions by two centrists — Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar — to drop out and endorse Biden had electrified his previously struggling campaign
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden, counted out just days ago, was in control of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday after racking up stunning primary victories over Bernie Sanders and earning the endorsement of deep-pocketed billionaire Michael Bloomberg.
President Donald Trump hailed the “incredible comeback” of the 77-year-old former vice president in the Super Tuesday contests and directed a stream of insults at Bloomberg after the fellow New Yorker ended his campaign.
Sanders, 78, the leftist senator from Vermont, expressed confidence in his chances of winning the nomination despite being “disappointed” with his showing on Tuesday, when the centrist Biden won at least 10 of the 14 states at stake.
“We go forward basically neck and neck,” Sanders told reporters in his home town of Burlington, Vermont, where the self-described democratic socialist got his start in politics as mayor four decades ago.
“I have every reason to believe that we’re going to win this thing,” Sanders said. “I firmly believe that we are the campaign to defeat Donald Trump.”
Sanders said he had spoken with fellow progressive candidate Elizabeth Warren and the senator from Massachusetts was “assessing” her campaign following her poor performance on Super Tuesday, when she failed to win a single state.
“She will make her own decision in her own time,” he said.
Asked about the withdrawal of former New York mayor Bloomberg from the race and his endorsement of his opponent, Sanders said he expected to see “a lot of money coming into the Biden campaign.”
Biden, who is making his third White House bid after failed runs in 1988 and 2008, welcomed Bloomberg’s backing in the contest for the spot on the Democratic ticket against Trump in November.
“I can’t thank you enough for your support,” Biden tweeted. “This race is bigger than candidates and bigger than politics.
“It’s about defeating Donald Trump, and with your help, we’re gonna do it.”
Following Super Tuesday, the Democratic candidates will now turn their attention to the next primaries on March 10 in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state. Michigan, which Sanders won in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, is the biggest prize with 125 delegates.
Trump provided his commentary on the Democratic race to reporters at the White House and signaled how he will attack the new frontrunner Biden.
“It was a great comeback for Joe Biden, an incredible comeback when you think about it,” Trump said.
Biden is running as a moderate, in contrast to the leftist Sanders, but Trump insisted that some of the former vice president’s “handlers are further left than Bernie.”
Trump noted that decisions by two centrists — Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar — to drop out and endorse Biden had electrified his previously struggling campaign.
Trump lambasted the weak performance by Bloomberg, despite having spent hundreds of millions of dollars of his own fortune on advertising.
“He’s going to try and save face by putting some money into Biden’s campaign,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens. I don’t think that’s going to have an impact.
“He’s doing that because he’s spiteful,” Trump added of Bloomberg. “He made a fool out of himself.”
Biden’s campaign had been on life support after the first three contests but was revived by a landslide victory in South Carolina on Saturday and he carried that momentum over into Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the election calendar so far.
“They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing,” Biden told cheering supporters at a rally in Los Angeles. “Make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing.”
Biden notched up victories in Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Maine and even Minnesota — a state where Sanders had been expected to win handily.
Sanders won his home state, Vermont and Utah and looked to be headed for victory in California, the biggest prize of the night, as vote-counting continued on Wednesday.
Bloomberg, 78, said that while he was leaving the race, he remained committed to beating Trump.
“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it,” Bloomberg said.
“After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”
A key takeaway from Biden’s long list of wins was his strong support among women and African Americans — a vital piece in any Democratic presidential candidate’s coalition.
Biden seemed to fare less well with the large Hispanic electorate, which in California reportedly went heavily for Sanders. But a victory in Texas, which also has a diverse population, suggests Biden has the capacity to build a broad coalition.
Many in the Democratic Party establishment have been desperate to stop Sanders, claiming he would be destroyed in an election where Trump would brand him a radical socialist.
Most national polls have both Biden and Sanders several points ahead of Trump in a general election matchup.

EU backs Greece and rejects Turkish ‘use of migrants’

  • The EU statement said the bloc ‘strongly rejects Turkey’s use of migratory pressure for political purposes’
  • Top EU officials visited Greece and its border on Tuesday, and offered Athens their full solidarity and a €700m package of support for border security
BRUSSELS: EU members on Wednesday rejected what they said is Turkey’s use of desperate migrants to pressure its neighbors — and strongly backed Greece’s border crackdown.
In a statement agreed by European interior ministers meeting in Brussels, the 27 capitals said the “situation at the EU’s external borders is not acceptable.”
Earlier, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government had denied that it was using the threat of a wave of migrants to “blackmail” the EU.
But the EU statement said the bloc “strongly rejects Turkey’s use of migratory pressure for political purposes.”
Ankara wants Brussels to step up support for the 3.7 million refugees and migrants that Turkey is already hosting, and back Turkey in its increasingly intense confrontation with the Syrian regime.
But EU members insist Turkey must stick to a previous deal in which Brussels agreed to pay billions of euros in exchange for Turkey preventing refugees and migrants from crossing to Greece.
“Illegal crossings will not be tolerated,” the EU statement said.
“In this regard, the EU and its Member States will take all necessary measures, in accordance with EU and international law.
“Migrants should not be encouraged to endanger their lives by attempting illegal crossings by land or sea.”
The ministers urged Turkey to “relay this message and counter the dissemination of false information.”
The ministers also strongly backed fellow member Greece, despite the United Nations refugee agency warning that Greece’s suspension of asylum claims has no legal basis.
Top EU officials visited Greece and its border on Tuesday, and offered Athens their full solidarity and a €700 million package of support for border security.
There, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, praised Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, going so far as to call Greece Europe’s “shield” against the influx.
On Wednesday, ministers from the member states agreed.
“I trust the Greek authorities to comply with Greek and European law,” said Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. “Now we need full support for Greece.
“We must also remember that this is not a random humanitarian crisis, but a guided and accentuated action by Turkey against Europe. Greece is protecting the EU against it,” he said.
Nehammer’s German colleague Horst Seehofer agreed that Greece was facing a particular challenge at this time, which justified its decision to stop allowing arrivals to make asylum claims.
“Yes, it’s in order, given the situation. Greece is doing a very important job for all of Europe, protecting our borders,” he said as he arrived at the European Council.
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner warned that Turkey’s decision to let the migrants leave had confronted the bloc with “a perhaps historic moment” to secure its frontiers.
Margaritis Schinas, the EU commissioner for migration and promoting the European way of life and himself a Greek, said he hoped the crisis would lead to broader immigration reform.
He told reporters that the member states had backed Brussels’ six point action plan to reform Europe’s “patchwork” of immigration laws.
This showed that when Europe wanted to it could act swiftly, he said. “Everything we have been doing for the last three days is clearly an indication that the Europe that protects is possible.”
Greece’s deputy migration minister, Georgios Koumoutsakos, said he was hopeful for his partners’ full support.
Criticism of Greece’s tactics was being fed by “propaganda,” he said. Denying live rounds had been fired near migrants, he said it was just “probably some rubber bullets.”
Social media footage from the Aegean region has shown what appears to be Greek authorities intimidating and endangering migrants clinging to unstable rubber dinghies.
Human Rights Watch director Lotte Leicht said: “If the EU’s highest officials are willing to turn a blind eye to such abuses and violations of international law, they just invite more of the same.”
But senior EU officials have repeatedly warned of the danger of “fake news” being weaponized to undermine European solidarity.

