Erdogan denies blackmail over Syria migrants

Erdogan said Europe had to support Turkey’s “political and humanitarian solutions in Syria” if it wanted to resolve the situation. (AP)
Updated 05 March 2020
  • Migrants have rushed to the border with Greece since Erdogan last week tore up a 2016 deal with the EU
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid his cards on the table on Wednesday and demanded EU help for his military action in Syria in return for ending the migrant crisis on Turkey’s border with Greece.

Thousands of refugees have massed at the border and around the Greek islands since Erdogan last week tore up a 2016 deal with the EU to keep the migrants in Turkey in return for cash aid to help with the influx from northwest Syria. Clashes have broken out between police and refugees.

Erdogan said Europe had to support Turkey’s “political and humanitarian solutions in Syria” if it wanted to resolve the situation, but government spokesman Ibrahim Kalin denied this was blackmail.

“Our objective by opening the doors was not to create an artificial crisis, to place political pressure or to serve our interests,” he said, but Turkey’s capacity “has a limit.”

Turkey already hosts more than 3.6 million refugees, most of them Syrians, and has been fighting the Assad regime in a bid to prevent more crossing from Idlib province.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Council president Charles Michel met Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, and pledged an additional 170 million euros in aid for vulnerable groups in Syria.

But Turkish spokesman Kalin urged the EU to produce a “road map” for the management of the funds.

Borrell said the EU recognized the “difficult situation Turkey is facing” but Turkey’s green light to migrants could “only make the situation worse.”

An aerial view taken on March 5, 2020 shows a camp for displaced Syrians in Deir Hassan village, in Idlib's northern countryside near the Turkish border, where the number of people seeking shelter has increased since the offensive by regime forces against the rebel-held bastions in the northwestern province. (AFP)
EU countries welcome cease-fire in Syria, urge aid access

  • The EU has announced €60 million ($68 million) in humanitarian assistance for northwest Syria, as part of a €170 million package for those in need across the war-torn country
ZAGREB: EU countries gave a cautious welcome on Friday to a Russian-Turkish cease-fire in Syria but urged warring parties to allow in more humanitarian aid.
Foreign ministers from the 27 EU states held talks in Zagreb on the crisis in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, where Ankara is battling Moscow-backed government forces.
“For sure I am pleased for the cease-fire, the cease-fire is good news. At least it’s goodwill — let’s see how it works,” Josep Borrell said.
Nearly a million civilians have fled their homes due to the Idlib fighting, dubbed by the UN the worst humanitarian emergency since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.
The ministers called “in the strongest possible terms” for the cease-fire to be implemented to protect civilians and “to enable the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance by the international community.”
The EU has announced €60 million ($68 million) in humanitarian assistance for northwest Syria, as part of a €170 million package for those in need across the war-torn country. But Borrell warned that logistics were a bigger challenge than financing — the difficulties of trucking in supplies to feed and shelter a million people in the middle of winter.
“It is important now to concentrate on humanitarian aid and I would welcome if Russia would respect the concept of humanitarian aid corridors to be widened,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.
Ireland’s Simon Coveney said there was “relief” among EU countries at news of the cease-fire.

“But there’s still an extraordinary humanitarian challenge that I think we all face in terms of the sheer numbers of refugees that had been displaced because of the conflict there,” Coveney added.
Some EU countries, notably the Netherlands, had called for a no-fly zone over Idlib to stop the regime bombing civilians.
But the EU has no power to implement or enforce such a measure and officials are privately skeptical.
“We all know this would need UN mandate, would you get that?” a senior EU official said, alluding to Russia’s right of veto at the UN Security Council.
“A no-fly zone always sounds nice but needs to be militarily enforced. Who would do that?”
The ministers’ statement did not mention a no-fly zone but stressed the importance of protecting civilians from air attacks.
Intense fighting has killed dozens of Turkish soldiers in Idlib in recent weeks, as Ankara launched a direct offensive against Bashar Assad’s forces for the first time.
The escalating crisis prompted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to open Turkey’s border with Greece to refugees and migrants.
Turkey has demanded the EU’s support for its actions in Syria and some in the bloc have accused Erdogan of using migrants as “blackmail.”
In their statement, the ministers repeated their rejection of “Turkey’s use of migratory pressure for political purposes,” after a week of dramatic scenes on the Turkish-Greek border.
“Illegal crossings will not be tolerated. In this regard, the EU and its member states will take all necessary measures, in accordance with EU and international law,” the statement said.

 

