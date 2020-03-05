Palestinians confirms virus cases, declare two-week tourist ban

You are here

The Palestinian health ministry called for local churches, mosques and other institutions to close after suspected cases had been detected in the Palestinian territories. (File/AFP)
  • Palestine has confirmed its first case of coronavirus
  • A two-week ban on tourists visiting sites including Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity was declared
BETHLEHEM: The Palestinian government confirmed the first coronavirus cases in the occupied West Bank Thursday and declared a two-week ban on tourists visiting cities and sites including Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity.
The health ministry said seven cases had been confirmed in the Bethlehem area south of Jerusalem.
"They are now being treated in quarantine," a statement from minister Mai al-Kaila said.
Government officials announced a series of measures in the occupied West Bank, also including the cancellation of major sporting events and other large gatherings.
The Church of the Nativity, built on the location revered as the birthplace of Jesus, was closed Thursday afternoon and is among the sites expected to be shuttered until March 20, an AFP correspondent said.
"We have decided to prevent the entry of tourists for a period of 14 days and to prevent hotels in all cities from receiving foreigners," tourism minister Rula Maayah told AFP.
The Palestinian health ministry said the cases had first been detected at a hotel in the Bethlehem area.
The head of the local health directorate, Imad Shahadeh, told AFP that a group of Greek tourists had visited the hotel in late February, with two later diagnosed with the virus.
A number of suspected cases have since been identified among hotel workers, he said.
Asbed Balian, senior cleric of the Armenian church at the Church of the Nativity, said infected visitors had entered the site.
"People affected by corona visited the church," he told AFP. "It will be closed for 14 days and they are going to spray antiseptics."
Schools, universities and mosques in Bethlehem were also closed Thursday, an AFP correspondent said, and the Palestine Marathon, scheduled for March 27, has been postponed.
Israel controls all entry points to the West Bank from the Jewish state but the Palestinian government has limited autonomy in cities.
Israel, which so far has 16 confirmed cases of the disease, has imposed stringent measures on many European nations in a bid to contain the disease.
Israel and the United States also scrapped the remainder of a joint military exercise in Germany Thursday.
The Israeli army announced that from noon Friday all forces would be prevented from leaving Israel, whether "on personal trips or on duty".
More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, which by Thursday had reached some 80 countries and territories.

Topics: Palestinians China Coronavirus

ANKARA: Amid the ongoing bloodshed in Syria’s last rebel-held stronghold of Idlib, Turkey and Russia finally agreed a new ceasefire following a meeting in Moscow on March 5.

The meeting lasted almost six hours, signaling a tense negotiation process between powers supporting different sides in the Syrian conflict, now approaching its ninth year.

In a joint statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the establishment of a security corridor of 12 kilometers (km) in width, straddling the M4 highway running through the province.

No mention was made about the other strategic M5 highway, or whether regime forces would retreat behind the current Turkish observation post line.

Turkey would retaliate with full force if it came under Syrian attack, Erdogan added.

Ryan Bohl, Middle East and North Africa analyst at geopolitical intelligence platform Stratfor, said the announcement would mean that Turkey accepted Syria’s territorial gains in Idlib as permanent.

“Ankara is accepting a smaller zone of influence in Idlib overall so that it can get on track with a de-escalation process with Russia, Syria, and Iran,” he told Arab News.

According to the deal, joint patrols between Russia and Turkey will also start by March 15, along the M4 from the settlement of Trumba, 2 km west of Saraqib, to Ain-Al-Havr.

Bohl thinks that the deal was as good as Turkey could manage in current circumstances.

“Further military escalations put Turkish troops at risk of a fight with Russia. It has managed to successfully punish the Syrian army, so from that standpoint it has a victory to take home to Turkish citizens. But it hasn’t really reversed many of the key territorial gains Assad has made especially around Saraqib,” he said.

Data from Turkish polling firm Metropoll shortly before Turkey launched a military operation into Idlib revealed that the Turkish government didn’t have the majority of the public on side: Only 48.8 percent of people thought Turkish Armed Forces should not have been sent to northern Syria.

Danny Makki, an independent Syria analyst, doesn’t expect a serious offensive in Idlib for now, because Russia and Turkey would focus on maintaining this deal.

“But in the long term it will be hard to stop the fighting,” he told Arab News. This will be the 14th ceasefire that has been declared in Idlib since 2018.

“The M5 is not part of the agreement seemingly and that is the first major Turkish concession. While stopping the day-to-day fighting is a hard ask, both sides have put considerable consideration into this agreement, so it’s a priority to be held up,” he said.

Nicholas Danforth, senior visiting fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, thinks that Turkey’s escalation in Idlib has partially checked the regime’s advance, but had not fundamentally changed the dynamics of the conflict.

“In the new deal that was brokered between Turkey and Russia, Damascus kept the territory it gained, while Ankara prevented it from gaining any more for now. Moscow still has its mediation role to play,” he told Arab News.

Topics: Turkey Russia

