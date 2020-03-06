Filipino senators target ‘dirty money’ online gambling operations

You are here

Drilon said the Philippines has become a “laundromat for dirty money.” (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2020
Ellie Aben

  • Online gambling enterprises, mainly operated by foreigners, have resulted in an influx of Chinese workers in the country, many of them without working permits
MANILA: Philippine lawmakers are calling for a halt to online gambling operations, which they say are threatening national security and turning the country into a washing machine for dirty money.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said the Philippines has become a “laundromat for dirty money” and has been used by organized syndicates.

“Our banking system, the financial system in general, is being used as a washing machine, where dirty money coming from every part of the globe is brought in, placed in casinos, banks or anywhere, and comes out clean,” he said.

The so-called Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs) — which operate in the country but offer services to foreign markets — have been linked with money laundering and human trafficking.

Online gambling enterprises, mainly operated by foreigners, have resulted in an influx of Chinese workers in the country, many of them without working permits.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Richard Gordon, is now investigating the flow of foreign cash brought to the country.

According to Gordon, a suspiciously large amount of foreign currency amounting to $470 million was brought in by 47 individuals from September 2019 to February, without being flagged as an apparent money laundering scheme. Nearly half of the bounty was allegedly brought in by Chinese individuals.

“This is very alarming. We do not know where this money came from and where they are bringing it,” he said in a privilege speech on Tuesday, arguing that the money could allow syndicates to thrive and perpetuate criminality, providing fuel “for drug dealers, terrorists, illegal arms dealers, human traffickers, smugglers, corrupt officials and others to operate and expand their criminal enterprises.”

He added: “In extreme cases, it can be used to fund armies or a coup d’etat that could lead to a takeover of the government.”

Gordon described money laundering as a “threat to national security” and the economy, “because it can cause artificial inflation.”

Senator Leila De Lima on Tuesday warned that “the continued presence of Chinese gambling firms will do more harm than good not only to the economy of the country but also to the moral, social and cultural norms that Filipinos have kept sacred.”

The operations, she argued, “are fast transforming our society into a cesspool of vice and criminality for Chinese citizens,” she said, mindful of an increasing number of crimes involving Chinese nationals, especially among POGO workers.

In a recent inquiry, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, exposed a new money-making scheme that facilitates the entry of Chinese nationals into the Philippines for 10,000 Philippine pesos ($200).

“It is about time we face this Chinese threat head-on before it is too late,” the senator said.

The investigation also revealed a growth of prostitution dens catering to Chinese nationals from POGO companies.

Hontiveros has urged authorities to “trace all criminal elements and blacklisted fugitives who have entered the country” through the POGO industry. “Deport these criminals. Filipinos’ safety comes first,” she said, adding: “POGO is a big mess ... POGO brings in crimes.”

Topics: Philippines

19 trapped as China hotel used to observe coronavirus contacts collapses

Updated 08 March 2020
AP

  • Forty-eight people had been pulled from the rubble of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou
  • China, where the virus first emerged in December, has confirmed more than 80,000 cases
BEIJING: About 20 people remained trapped Sunday in a collapsed hotel in southeastern China that was being used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients.

Forty-eight people had been pulled from the rubble of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a coastal city in Fujian province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. There were no reports of deaths.

The 80-room hotel collapsed in a matter of seconds about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying. About 70 people had been trapped inside initially, the Quanzhou government said.

More than 1,000 firefighters and seven rescue dogs were dispatched to the site, the Emergency Management Ministry said. Photos on news websites showed rescue workers with flashlights climbing over the debris. Rubble was piled on cars in front of the building.

The official People’s Daily newspaper said the 80-room hotel was being used by by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients.

The hotel opened in June 2018, with rooms on the fourth to seventh floors of the building, the newspaper Beijing Youth Daily said.

An unidentified hotel employee cited by the Beijing Youth Daily said the owner carried out ”foundation-related construction” before the disaster. It gave no details.

China, where the virus first emerged in December, has confirmed more than 80,000 cases, by far the most in the world.

It reported 44 new cases over the last 24 hours on Sunday morning, the lowest level since it began publishing nationwide figures on Jan 20. Another 27 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,097.

Most of the cases have been in Wuhan, an inland city about 670 kilometers (475 miles) northwest of Quanzhou.

China is no stranger to building collapses and deadly construction accidents that are typically blamed on the country’s rapid growth leading to corner-cutting by builders and the widespread flouting of safety rules.

At least 20 people died in 2016 when a series of crudely-constructed multi-story buildings packed with migrant workers collapsed in the eastern city of Wenzhou.

Another 10 were killed last year in Shanghai after the collapse of a commercial building during renovations.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus Quanzhou Fujian

