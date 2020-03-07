You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon said to be on verge of debt default

Lebanon said to be on verge of debt default

Barbed wire blocks the vicinity of Lebanon’s central bank building in the capital Beirut. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wkqh6

Updated 07 March 2020
Reuters

Lebanon said to be on verge of debt default

  • Prime Minister Hassan Diab will announce Lebanon’s decision on the Eurobonds after meetings on Saturday
Updated 07 March 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon will announce on Saturday it cannot make upcoming dollar bond payments and wants to restructure $31 billion of foreign currency debt, unless a late deal with creditors avoids a default.

Debt default would mark a new phase in a financial crisis which has hammered Lebanon’s economy since October, slicing 40 percent off the value of the currency and leading banks to deny access to deposits.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab will announce Lebanon’s decision on the Eurobonds after meetings on Saturday, two days before the state is due to pay back holders of a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9.

“Lebanon is heading toward announcing it will halt payment, or its incapacity to pay the Eurobonds and the interest,” a senior political source told Reuters.

“The Lebanese government will do all it can to reorganize its relations with its debtors and to open the door for negotiations,” the source said. “When we talk about restructuring, we are talking about all the (Eurobond) debt of $31 billion.”

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of the powerful Hezbollah group, said on Wednesday a majority of lawmakers backed not paying back the debt.

The senior source told Reuters last-minute contacts continued, but expressed doubt a breakthrough was possible. A second source said efforts had aimed to avoid a disorderly default but there was little hope of a deal.

“They are trying but I don’t think there’s any hope,” echoed a third source close to the government.

Lebanon still has the option of invoking a seven-day grace period on the March 9 bond, which would allow the country more time for talks.

The March Eurobond dipped 1.7 cents to 57 cents on the dollar on Friday. That followed three consecutive trading sessions of strong gains on hopes of avoiding a default. The bond is trading at more than half the level of some longer-dated dollar issues.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Business & Economy
Lebanon’s financial prosecutor freezes assets of 20 banks
Special
Middle-East
‘I fear for the whole country,’ says senior Lebanon politician Walid Jumblatt

World Economic Forum special meeting in Saudi Arabia becomes latest coronavirus casualty

Updated 46 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

World Economic Forum special meeting in Saudi Arabia becomes latest coronavirus casualty

  • The special meeting of the World Economic Forum has been rescheduled for Spring 2021
  • It joins a list of events across the region and the world that have been canceled or delayed for public health reasons
Updated 46 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON:  The planned special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia next month has been called off because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead, the gathering has been rescheduled for Spring 2021. It would have been the first time the Kingdom had hosted the high-profile gathering.

It joins a list of events across the region and the world that have been canceled or delayed for public health reasons.

“Given the dynamic situation surrounding the Coronavirus globally and after careful consideration, the World Economic Forum and our partners in Saudi Arabia have agreed to reschedule this Special Meeting to Spring 2021,” the World Economic Forum said in a statement to Arab News.
“Public private cooperation has never been more important. We remain committed to driving a forward-looking agenda for the region through digital interactions, bringing together leaders from all stakeholder groups at the highest level.”

The announcement came as global stock markets tumbled on Friday and oil fell to its lowest since July 2017 as world health officials warned some countries were failing to take the coronavirus crisis seriously enough.
“This is not a drill,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. “This is not a time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. “This is a time for pulling out all the stops.”
The special meeting of the World Economic Forum was due to take place on April 5 and 6.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum coronavirus

Related

Exclusive
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: World Economic Forum brings a touch of Davos to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Handshake? No thanks: coronavirus changes global habits
Saudi Arabia limits entry by land from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain amid coronavirus threat
What We Are Reading Today: The Craft of College Teaching
Saudi Arabia on alert as coronavirus hits 100,000 globally
Indonesia to host Taliban at Afghan peace talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.