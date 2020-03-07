Lebanese Army debunks reports of virus among soldiers

You are here

Employees from a disinfection company sanitize a bench as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, at Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon March 5, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 07 March 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Medical sources told Arab News: “The fact that the number of infected people reached 16 does not mean that the virus has gone out of control. Lebanese people must adhere to the preventive measures broadcast on all media including social media”
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Armed Forces Command on Friday debunked reports about soldiers being quarantined, after they were reportedly found to be infected with coronavirus
“There are no corona reports in the military ranks, and the necessary preventive measures are in place,” the army leadership confirmed.
The statement came after social media and local online news sites reported about the virus being infected by military personnel.
The government has meanwhile  decided to extend the closure of schools until the date of March 14. At a meeting held on late Friday, the committee on coronavirus  also decided to  close entertainment and sports centers, like sports clubs, nightclubs, cinemas, exhibitions, theaters and conferences, and has asked all the citizens to avoid crowded places.
The number of people infected with coronavirus in Lebanon has increased to 22.
A Lebanese woman who came from the UK was found to have contracted the virus, according to the Ministry of Health, which reiterated its call on all “individuals coming from countries experiencing cases of infection with the virus to confine themselves in their homes and to contact the ministry’s hotline designated to this matter upon exhibition of any symptom related to infection with coronavirus.”
Health officials fear that Lebanon might move from containing the virus to dealing with the spread of the disease.
Minister of Health Hamad Hassan said coronavirus had “not yet reached the stage of spreading.”
However, a surveillance official at the ministry said it “needs more health monitors to carry out the task of monitoring arrivals to the country, specifically on land crossings.”
On Wednesday, the first case of infection was detected in a Lebanese businessman coming from Egypt. He was transferred to a Lebanese medical center in Jbeil. His arrival sparked panic in the region.
Another case was recorded in the town of Chakra in southern Lebanon. A man who was in Iran and returned to Lebanon last week contracted the virus.
Medical sources told Arab News: “The fact that the number of infected people reached 16 does not mean that the virus has gone out of control. Lebanese people must adhere to the preventive measures broadcast on all media including social media.”

Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, which is designated to receive cases of coronavirus, said its emergency department received 74 suspected cases on Thursday.
It added that they were all examined, and that 25 cases were confined in the hospital; the others were asked to abide by home confinement.
The hospital’s report added that out of the 52 cases subjected to laboratory tests, only one proved positive.
The report indicated that 19 people who were in confinement in the hospital have already left after laboratory tests proved them negative, however, they were recommended to home confinement, and that there are 19 other cases who are still in confinement in the hospital.
The Iranian patient remains in a critical condition, “while the others who contracted the virus are in stable condition and are receiving the necessary treatment in the confinement area.”
People in the streets are covering their faces with masks. Banks, public institutions and private companies have provided sterilization dispensers.
Flights at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport witnessed a decline during February. The Lebanese National News Agency reported the “negative impact of health and economic conditions on overall flights.”
The number of passengers decreased by 14 percent compared to the same period last year. The number of flights to and from Lebanon decreased in January and February by 14.3 percent.
UAE Ambassador to Lebanon Hamad Saeed Al-Shamsi and Beirut District Governor Judge Ziad Shbib launched early on Thursday the “UAE Humanitarian Initiative” to sterilize places of worship, gathering places and streets in Beirut to contain the virus.
Clergymen have implemented measures in churches and mosques to prevent transmission. A representative from the Media and International Affairs Department of Dar Al-Fatwa, Khaldoun Kawas told Arab News that masks and sterilizers had already been made available to worshippers in mosques in preparation for Friday prayers and that no decision was taken to suspend them.

Middle East countries report more cases of coronavirus

Egyptians who are traveling abroad in the next 24 hours gather to get a coronavirus test, in front of the Central Public Health Laboratories, in Cairo, on Sunday. (AP)
Updated 09 March 2020
Reuters
AP
AFP

  • Motor racing-Bahrain F1 race to be held without fans due to the spreading scourge
Updated 09 March 2020
DUBAI, BEIRUT: Several Gulf Arab states recorded new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as 6,900 confirmed cases of the new virus were reported across the region.

Iran has emerged as a center for the disease in the Middle East. It says the new coronavirus has killed 49 more people in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 194 amid 6,566 confirmed
cases in the Islamic republic, according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figures at a news conference Sunday.
In neighboring Kuwait, the Health Ministry reported two more infections, raising the total to 64. Qatari authorities announced three more cases to bring the total to 15.
Kuwait’s central bank said on Sunday it was setting up a 10 million dinar ($32.79 million) fund to support state efforts to fight the virus.
Gulf states have canceled or postponed conferences, sporting events and concerts due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bahrain
The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead on March 22 without fans due to the coronavirus crisis, a blow to the Gulf Arab state’s important tourism sector.
Bahrain, which is hosting the second round of the Formula One season at the Sakhir circuit outside Manama, has reported 83 cases of the virus, mostly linked to people who had traveled to Iran.
“Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year’s (race) as a participants-only event,” organizers said on Sunday.
In the UAE, a Wizz Air press conference in Abu Dhabi, planned on Tuesday, has been canceled, organizers said.
Oman has canceled all events at the Royal Opera House in the capital Muscat that had been scheduled for March and April as well as tours of the site, state news agency ONA said on Sunday.
Syria
Aid agencies are moving to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in conflict-plagued northwestern Syria, where damaged health infrastructure and massive displacement make containment a nearly impossible task.
Syria has not yet confirmed any coronavirus cases but its “fragile health systems may not have the capacity to detect and respond” to an epidemic, Hedinn Halldorsson, a spokesman for the World Health Organization (WHO), told AFP.
The risk of an outbreak is especially high and most alarming in Syria’s northwest, where some 3 million people are trapped in a shrinking rebel bastion battered by months of bombardment.

With close to 1 million people displaced since December by a Russian-backed regime offensive on the Idlib region, overcrowded settlements are teeming with
fresh arrivals, and many of the displaced are sleeping rough in freezing temperatures.
Medical facilities have been targeted during the latest bombing campaign, further reducing the capacity of a health system ravaged by nearly nine years of conflict.
Unable to provide services from government-held territory inside Syria, the WHO provides cross-border assistance to rebel-held Idlib via Turkey, Halldorsson said.
Health personnel are being trained, “and laboratories in both Idlib and Ankara are being prepared and stocked to safely test and diagnose the virus,” he added.
A Russian-Turkish cease-fire deal went into effect on Friday, bringing relative calm to Idlib for the first time in months. But many fear the fighting will eventually resume, in a further challenge to efforts to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.
Misty Buswell of the International Rescue Committee said the situation in Idlib was “especially ripe for a spread” of the virus.
“An outbreak would be devastating for thousands whose health status is already compromised due to lack of sufficient food, clean water and exposure to cold weather,” she told AFP.
Buswell said the IRC was focusing on “enhancing preventative measures” by raising awareness, providing medical supplies and strengthening disease surveillance and reporting systems.
“If an outbreak is reported, we will work with local health actors to activate a response,” Buswell said.
Mustafa Al-Abdo, the deputy head of Idlib’s opposition-run health department, appealed for the formation of an isolated medical center that would be ready to receive cases.

He also called on aid agencies to equip health workers with testing kits, medical masks, gloves and other equipment for prevention.

