Turkish defense minister sees no violations of ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib

Turkish Defence minister Hulusi Akar looks on during a NATO defence ministers meeting, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on October 24, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 March 2020
Reuters

  • Akar said a Russian military delegation will visit Ankara next week
ISTANBUL: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday there had been no violations of the ceasefire agreed with Russia in Syria’s Idlib, according to state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Akar said a Russian military delegation will visit Ankara next week, and Turkey had started work on the principles of a safety corridor around M4 road in the Syrian region, Anadolu reported.

Senior member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria

DUBAI: A senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Farhad Dabirian, was "martyred" in Syria on Friday, Fars news agency reported, withot giving details of how he died.
The agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guards, described Dabirian as a "defender of Sayida Zainab shrine," the holy Shi'ite Muslim site south of Damascus, and as a former commander of the Guards in Palmyra, the ancient city in central Syria.
The Guards and Shi'ite proxy groups from other countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Lebanon are fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military in the nine-year-old civil war.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organisation which reports on the war, said a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards' commander was assassinated in the Sayeda Zeinab area south of Damascus.

