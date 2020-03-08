You are here

Arab-American voters rally around Sanders

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a town hall in Flint, Michigan, U.S.,March 7, 2020. (REUTERS)
RAY HANANIA

  • Sanders received support from the Yemeni American Democratic Caucus (YADC) in the Michigan Democratic Party. The YADC called Sanders ‘the best and most qualified candidate for president’
CHICAGO: Major Arab-American organizations and leaders this week announced their endorsements of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his bid to win the Democratic Party nomination and unseat President Donald Trump.
Until last week, Sanders was leading in the early state caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, took the lead when the Democratic Party establishment rallied around him, in part because of Sanders’ criticism of Israel and his support for Palestinian rights.
With Democratic backing, Biden won the majority of 14 Super Tuesday state primaries on March 3, taking 664 of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the party nomination. Sanders has 573.
Elections on March 10 and March 17 could restore Sanders’ lead, especially with the support of Arab Americans.
He included support for “Palestinian human rights” in his newest TV campaign commercial, which he released on March 3.
Arab-American leaders in Michigan — which holds its presidential primary on March 10 along with North Dakota, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington State — endorsed Sanders.
Key Arab-American endorsements of him also came from Illinois, which holds its primary on March 17 along with Ohio, Florida and Arizona.
Sanders has won states where Arab Americans have a large presence, such as in California, which has the largest delegate count and which Biden lost. Similarly, Sanders could do well in Illinois and Ohio.
Abed Ayoub, a Michigan activist, tweeted in his personal capacity that Sanders “has consistently stood on principle, even when no one listened. He didn’t change his message, he kept on standing. Now it’s our time to stand for him. We can make this happen!”
Samir Khalil, executive director of Illinois’ largest Arab-American Democratic organization, mailed thousands of “Get Out the Vote” cards endorsing Sanders, and urged the state’s roughly 500,000 Arab voters to support him.
“If what Sanders is saying is implemented, he can save the fabric of America from racism and hate, and also bring a new and fair approach to foreign policy,” Khalil said.
“Sanders, who is Jewish, showed us you can criticize Israel and Jewish activists for their political behavior without the fear and blackmail of being called anti-Semitic. Sanders has lifted this burden.”
One issue that drove the Democratic establishment to rally around Biden was Sanders’ tough criticism of Israel and his strong support of Palestinian rights during a Feb. 25 presidential debate on CBS. In contrast, Biden has openly declared himself “a Zionist.”
Seven Arab-American leaders in Michigan endorsed Sanders on Friday in the lead-up to the state contest.
He received the endorsement of the American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee (AMPAC), which cited his “clear commitment to the working class, and longstanding stance on negotiating a just peace in the Middle East.”
He also received support from the Yemeni American Democratic Caucus (YADC) in the Michigan Democratic Party. The YADC called Sanders “the best and most qualified candidate for president.”
The Arab American Political Action Committee of Dearborn endorsed him, as did Palestinian Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Somali Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Arab American Institute founder Jim Zogby.
Michael Fasullo, Michigan coordinator for the “Bernie 2020” campaign, said: “It is an honor to have these leaders standing with us as we work to transform this country for the better.”
He added: “While Trump has terrorized so many communities, particularly Arab-American and Muslim communities, our movement is working to bring together people of all backgrounds. Together we can ensure a just political system rooted in human rights for all.”

Updated 08 March 2020
  • Forty-eight people had been pulled from the rubble of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou
  • China, where the virus first emerged in December, has confirmed more than 80,000 cases
BEIJING: About 20 people remained trapped Sunday in a collapsed hotel in southeastern China that was being used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients.

Forty-eight people had been pulled from the rubble of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a coastal city in Fujian province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. There were no reports of deaths.

The 80-room hotel collapsed in a matter of seconds about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying. About 70 people had been trapped inside initially, the Quanzhou government said.

More than 1,000 firefighters and seven rescue dogs were dispatched to the site, the Emergency Management Ministry said. Photos on news websites showed rescue workers with flashlights climbing over the debris. Rubble was piled on cars in front of the building.

The official People’s Daily newspaper said the 80-room hotel was being used by by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients.

The hotel opened in June 2018, with rooms on the fourth to seventh floors of the building, the newspaper Beijing Youth Daily said.

An unidentified hotel employee cited by the Beijing Youth Daily said the owner carried out ”foundation-related construction” before the disaster. It gave no details.

China, where the virus first emerged in December, has confirmed more than 80,000 cases, by far the most in the world.

It reported 44 new cases over the last 24 hours on Sunday morning, the lowest level since it began publishing nationwide figures on Jan 20. Another 27 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,097.

Most of the cases have been in Wuhan, an inland city about 670 kilometers (475 miles) northwest of Quanzhou.

China is no stranger to building collapses and deadly construction accidents that are typically blamed on the country’s rapid growth leading to corner-cutting by builders and the widespread flouting of safety rules.

At least 20 people died in 2016 when a series of crudely-constructed multi-story buildings packed with migrant workers collapsed in the eastern city of Wenzhou.

Another 10 were killed last year in Shanghai after the collapse of a commercial building during renovations.

