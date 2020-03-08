You are here

  Janina Gavankar can't get enough of Lebanese designers

Janina Gavankar can’t get enough of Lebanese designers

The actress’s team of stylists frequently turn to regional designers to dress Gavankar for important red carpet events. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: US-Indian actress Janina Gavankar joined her co-star Ben Affleck on the red carpet for the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures’ new sports drama film “The Way Back,” held at Regal LA Live this past week in Los Angeles, California, and she turned to a Lebanese design duo to dress her for the big night.

The “The Morning Show” star opted for a white belted midi dress from Lebanese fashion house Azzi & Osta’s Fall 2019 couture collection. The strapless gown was embellished with geometrical organza wave embroidery and organza lilies.

She completed the elegant look with a pair of black, pointed-toe pumps.




US-Indian actress Janina Javankar wore Azzi & Osta to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film. AFP

The Beirut-based couturiers have dressed the actress for a number of memorable occasions.

Who can forget the white halterneck tucked into a metallic gold skirt she wore to the premiere of Apple TV Plus‘s new show “See?” More recently, Gavankar arrived at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party wearing a black, heavily-embellished evening gown with a plunging neckline and sheer long sleeves from the Lebanese label.

The actress’s team of stylists frequently turn to regional designers to dress Gavankar for important red carpet events.




The Beirut-based couturiers have dressed the actress for a number of memorable occasions. AFP

At the 2020 Golden Globe awards, the star opted for a black floor-length Georges Chakra dress that boasted bright blue puffy sleeves before changing into an embellished blazer and trousers combination, also from Georges Chakra, to attend the Amazon Studios Golden Globe After Party.

“For these kinds of things, if you’re lucky enough, a brilliant designer like @georgeschakraofficial will allow you to wear one of their one-of-a-kind pieces,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Then you hope it fits... happy to say I’ve returned these pieces, without splitting the pants. ...but it was a close one,” she jokingly added.

She’s also donned creations from Paris-based fashion house Ingie Paris, whose founder is of Lebanese decent, and Omani couture house Atelier Zuhra.




The actress arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes wearing Georges Chakra. AFP

In her new film “Way Back,” Gavankar plays Affleck’s ex-wife while the actor takes on the role of a former basketball star named Jack Cunningham, who has lost his family due to his struggle with addiction. 

 Most recently the 39-year-old had a recurring role on drama web series, “The Morning Show,” alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, as well as the comedy-drama film “Blindspotting” and the drama-thriller “White Orchid.”  

Giorgio Armani postpones Cruise 2021 show in Dubai amid coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus continues to create havoc with the industry’s calendars of events. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani has postponed its Cruise 2021 resort show that was set to take place in April in Dubai, amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cruise 2021 show was originally slated to coincide with the reopening of the iconic fashion house’s flagship store, located in Dubai Mall.

According to an official release from the Italian brand, the decision “has been taken as a precautionary measure in order to protect all the industry stakeholders, employees and guests who would be involved in the trip.”

The official announcement did not mention a new date but said that the show “will be held on the occasion of Expo 2020.”

Giorgio Armani has been taking plenty of precautionary measures in light of the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month during Milan Fashion Week, the label showed its Fall 2020 collection to an empty theater, opting to livestream the runway on the brand’s website, Facebook and Instagram instead.

The storied label joins a slew of other fashion brands that have canceled or postponed their upcoming cruise collections, including Prada, which had been scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo and Gucci, which was due to showcase its cruise collection in San Francisco on May 18.  

The upcoming fashion weeks in Beijing and Shanghai will also be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

