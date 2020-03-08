Janina Gavankar can’t get enough of Lebanese designers

DUBAI: US-Indian actress Janina Gavankar joined her co-star Ben Affleck on the red carpet for the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures’ new sports drama film “The Way Back,” held at Regal LA Live this past week in Los Angeles, California, and she turned to a Lebanese design duo to dress her for the big night.

The “The Morning Show” star opted for a white belted midi dress from Lebanese fashion house Azzi & Osta’s Fall 2019 couture collection. The strapless gown was embellished with geometrical organza wave embroidery and organza lilies.

She completed the elegant look with a pair of black, pointed-toe pumps.







US-Indian actress Janina Javankar wore Azzi & Osta to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film. AFP



The Beirut-based couturiers have dressed the actress for a number of memorable occasions.

Who can forget the white halterneck tucked into a metallic gold skirt she wore to the premiere of Apple TV Plus‘s new show “See?” More recently, Gavankar arrived at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party wearing a black, heavily-embellished evening gown with a plunging neckline and sheer long sleeves from the Lebanese label.

The actress’s team of stylists frequently turn to regional designers to dress Gavankar for important red carpet events.







The Beirut-based couturiers have dressed the actress for a number of memorable occasions. AFP



At the 2020 Golden Globe awards, the star opted for a black floor-length Georges Chakra dress that boasted bright blue puffy sleeves before changing into an embellished blazer and trousers combination, also from Georges Chakra, to attend the Amazon Studios Golden Globe After Party.

“For these kinds of things, if you’re lucky enough, a brilliant designer like @georgeschakraofficial will allow you to wear one of their one-of-a-kind pieces,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Then you hope it fits... happy to say I’ve returned these pieces, without splitting the pants. ...but it was a close one,” she jokingly added.

She’s also donned creations from Paris-based fashion house Ingie Paris, whose founder is of Lebanese decent, and Omani couture house Atelier Zuhra.







The actress arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes wearing Georges Chakra. AFP



In her new film “Way Back,” Gavankar plays Affleck’s ex-wife while the actor takes on the role of a former basketball star named Jack Cunningham, who has lost his family due to his struggle with addiction.

Most recently the 39-year-old had a recurring role on drama web series, “The Morning Show,” alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, as well as the comedy-drama film “Blindspotting” and the drama-thriller “White Orchid.”