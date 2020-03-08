Egypt reports death of German national, its first from coronavirus

You are here

This picture taken on March 7, 2020 shows a view of a Nile cruise ship moored off the bank of the river in Egypt's southern city of Luxor, as its crew and passengers disembarked after the detection of 45 suspected COVID-19 coronavirus disease cases. (AFP)
Egyptian health ministry emergency responders stand next to ambulances ready on the scene to transport suspected COVID-19 coronavirus disease cases that were detected on a Nile cruise ship, in the southern city of Luxor late on March 7, 2020. (AFP)
Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed says authorities have found 33 new cases of coronavirus aboard a cruise ship on the Nile river in Luxor.
AFP
Reuters

  • The 60-year-old German tourist is Egypt's first fatality from the new coronavirus
  • 45 suspected novel coronavirus cases had been detected on a Nile cruise ship that disembarked in Luxor
AFP Reuters

LUXOR: A 60-year-old German tourist has died in Egypt, becoming its first fatality from the new coronavirus, the health ministry in Cairo announced on Sunday.
The man was taken to hospital with fever after arriving in Hurghada from Luxor on March 6, and was placed in intensive care but refused to be transferred to a designated isolation hospital, the ministry said.

Egyptian crew and foreign passengers on a Nile cruise ship on which 45 suspected novel coronavirus cases had been detected disembarked Sunday in the southern city of Luxor.
The health ministry has said the 45 would be quarantined even though 11 of them had tested negative in follow-up tests.
The “A Sara” docked in Luxor days after authorities were alerted that a foreign tourist who had previously disembarked had contracted the virus and infected others onboard.
On Saturday, Health Minister Hala Zayed said 33 people on the ship had tested positive without showing any symptoms.
The health ministry had initially said Friday that another dozen asymptomatic crew had tested positive, but Zayed then said another round of testing had indicated 11 were negative.
She said the 11 would “be isolated for a 14-day follow up” while the 34 positive cases would be kept in an isolation hospital.
The boat was carrying 171 people — 101 foreigners and 70 Egyptian crew — Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Saturday.
He did not specify the foreigners’ nationalities but said their respective embassies had been contacted.
It was not immediately clear where the other 126 passengers and crew went after disembarking.
On Sunday, Zayed and other officials traveled to Luxor to follow up on quarantine procedures at the city’s airport as part of Egypt’s response to the virus, a government statement said.
The city of Luxor, home to some of Egypt’s most spectacular monuments, is among the country’s top tourist draws.
Besides the cruise ship cases, Egypt has detected three cases of the virus, the first of which was announced on February 14.
The health ministry said last week that the first patient, a Chinese national, had recovered and been released.
The other two cases, a Canadian working in an oil company and an Egyptian who returned from Serbia through France, were still undergoing treatment, according to the ministry.

Topics: Egypt Nile cruise China Coronavirus

DAMASCUS: At least 32 people died Saturday after a fuel tanker crashed into two buses and several other vehicles on a road connecting the Syrian capital to Homs province, state media reported.
A break failure caused the tanker to crash into 15 vehicles and two large busses carrying several Iraqi passengers, said Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled Al-Rahmoun, while inspecting the site of the accident outside Damascus.
Another 77 people were injured in the accident, he added, in comments carried by SANA.
Footage aired on state media showed rescue teams deployed around the mangled remains of two cars.
SANA released photos of a passenger bus with one end blown off.
Victims of the crash are believed to include Shiite Iraqi pilgrims visiting holy shrines near the capital.
Holy sites in Syria continue to be popular among Shiite pilgrims from across the region, despite an eight-year war that has displaced millions.

Topics: Syria

