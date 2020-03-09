You are here

Saudi entertainment authority closes Riyadh Boulevard and Winter Wonderland over coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority said it will close Riyadh Boulevard (pictured) and Winter Wonderland as a preventative measure due to coronavirus fears. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 09 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority announced on Sunday that they will close the Riyadh Boulevard and Winter Wonderland over fears of the coronavirus.
The decision was taken to ensure the safety of visitors and the authority said that it is working on studying all the recreational activities according to a mechanism approved by the executive committee assigned to assess limiting public gatherings and emanating from the ministerial committee appointed to combat the virus. 
The authority said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure that the Kingdom has taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus, adding that its interest is to enrich the entertainment experience for visitors in safe and healthy environment.

Muslim worshippers circumambulate the sacred Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, on March 7, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 52 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

More steps taken for visitors’ safety at Makkah Grand Mosque

  • Governments in the Middle East have taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of the disease
Updated 52 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The use of interactive educational touchscreens in the Grand Mosque in Makkah has been suspended as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The precautionary measures were introduced by the moderation and intellectual security department of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
Department director, Ali bin Hamid Al-Nafie, said the move was aimed at preventing and limiting the spread of the killer virus while creating a peaceful environment for visitors. He added that some digital content could still be viewed remotely via the presidency’s portal and fixed displays.
Saudi Arabia has implemented additional sanitization steps at the Two Holy Mosques, restricted entry for foreign pilgrims and put in place other preventive steps nationwide. Government agencies, such as the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosque and the Saudi Post, have suspended the use of automated fingerprint identification systems over coronavirus fears.
Governments in the Middle East have taken precautionary measures to combat the spread of the disease.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

