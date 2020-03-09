Saudi entertainment authority closes Riyadh Boulevard and Winter Wonderland over coronavirus fears

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority announced on Sunday that they will close the Riyadh Boulevard and Winter Wonderland over fears of the coronavirus.
The decision was taken to ensure the safety of visitors and the authority said that it is working on studying all the recreational activities according to a mechanism approved by the executive committee assigned to assess limiting public gatherings and emanating from the ministerial committee appointed to combat the virus.
The authority said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure that the Kingdom has taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus, adding that its interest is to enrich the entertainment experience for visitors in safe and healthy environment.
