Saudi Arabia suspends movement in and out of Qatif to prevent coronavirus spread

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has suspended the movement of people in and out of Qatif province after 11 people were confirmed as having the coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • Residents of Qatif will be allowed back in, but movement out is suspended
  • Four new cases of COVID-19 were indentified earlier in the day
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s ministry of interior announced on Sunday that it will limit movement in Qatif as a precaution to coronavirus spread.

All 11 cases of coronavirus in the Kingdom were residents of the Qatif governorate, prompting authorities to set a number of precautionary measures.

Movement from and into the province will be temporarily suspended, but residents who are currently outside the area will be allowed back in.

Government and private sector work premises will be temporarily shut down, except those providing essential services and security, such as pharmacies, gas stations, healthcare, environmental, municipal and security facilities and shops.

Transportation of consumer items and supplies will still be allowed into the province, but with certain measures to ensure public health.

Earlier on Sunday the ministry announced four new cases of coronavirus in the Kingdom.

Three of the four patients were citizens who had contact with previous infected cases arriving from Iran, the ministry added.

The fourth case is a citizen arriving from Iran via the United Arab Emirates. The man did not disclose his visit to Iran, the state news agency SPA report added.

 

RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) marked International Women’s Day 2020 on Sunday by hosting the “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” ceremony.

The celebration of the annual event marking women’s contributions to the world, was attended by Princess Moudi bint Khalid bin Abdulaziz the chairwoman of the Al-Nahdha Foundation, Tadawul Chairwoman Sara Al-Suhaimi, Tadawul CEO Eng. Khalid Al Hussan, as well as executives and female leaders from listed companies.

Tadawul joined more than 90 stock exchanges around the world in ringing their market opening bells in partnership with the United Nations’ (UN) SSE initiative, marking the second celebration since joining the initiative as a partner exchange in 2018, to draw attention to the crucial role that business and markets can and must play in enhancing gender equality.

In a statement Tadawul said it “recognizes the importance of supporting and mentoring the young women who are key to Tadawul’s future and is committed to improving the representation of women within the exchange.”

Female employees account for 24 percent of Tadawul total number of staff.

“Tadawul is also involved with a number of wider efforts to promote gender equality,” the statement added. “It prides itself in being the first Saudi company to sign the Women’s Empowerment Principles in March 2019, and encourages the listed companies to empower female employees and maximize their participation level.”

“Tadawul is always keen to support listed companies towards achieving equality, as some of the attending listed companies have joined the Women’s Empowerment UN’s initiative,” the statement concluded.    

