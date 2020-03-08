Saudi Arabia suspends movement in and out of Qatif to prevent coronavirus spread

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s ministry of interior announced on Sunday that it will limit movement in Qatif as a precaution to coronavirus spread.

All 11 cases of coronavirus in the Kingdom were residents of the Qatif governorate, prompting authorities to set a number of precautionary measures.

Movement from and into the province will be temporarily suspended, but residents who are currently outside the area will be allowed back in.

Government and private sector work premises will be temporarily shut down, except those providing essential services and security, such as pharmacies, gas stations, healthcare, environmental, municipal and security facilities and shops.

Transportation of consumer items and supplies will still be allowed into the province, but with certain measures to ensure public health.

Earlier on Sunday the ministry announced four new cases of coronavirus in the Kingdom.

Three of the four patients were citizens who had contact with previous infected cases arriving from Iran, the ministry added.

The fourth case is a citizen arriving from Iran via the United Arab Emirates. The man did not disclose his visit to Iran, the state news agency SPA report added.