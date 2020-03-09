You are here

Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices after collapse of OPEC+

There were big falls on Friday as OPEC failed to get a deal with non-OPEC members to extend output deals. (Saudi Aramco photo)
Updated 09 March 2020
Frank Kane

  • Latest move to deal a major blow to US shale companies
DUBAI: The eyes of the world will be on the oil markets when the big trading hubs in Europe and North America open following the end of the deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has helped to sustain crude at relatively high levels for the past three years.

There were big falls on Friday when ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) failed to get a deal with non-OPEC members — the so-called OPEC+ — to extend output agreements. Brent oil was down nearly 10 percent at $45.27 going into the western weekend.

Saudi Aramco took immediate action to cut prices after the OPEC+ collapse, offering big discounts for crude deliveries from next month, when the current output restrictions end.

According to a notification sent to customers by Saudi Aramco, seen by Arab News, the Kingdom’s oil giant will cut between $4 and $8 per barrel, with the biggest discounts being offered to buyers in northwest Europe and the US.

Roger Diwan, an oil analyst at consultancy IHS Market, said: “We are likely to see the lowest oil prices of the past 20 years in the next quarter.”

West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, fell to $28.27 in November 2001.

The move raises the possibility of a “crude war” between the three biggest oil blocs — the US, Russia and the Arabian Gulf. Some analysts believe the American shale industry is more vulnerable to low prices than either the Russians or the Saudis.

Robin Mills, head of the Qamar consultancy, told Arab News: “I don’t think this was premeditated but Saudi Arabia has clearly swung quickly into action to put the Russians under pressure. But the Russians, with low debt and a flexible exchange rate, can cope with a few months of low prices.”

The boom in US shale has made the country the biggest oil producer in the world, but with high financing costs. Lower global prices would put a lot of shale companies out of business.

On the other hand, American motorists, and President Donald Trump, would be pleased to see lower fuel prices in an election year. 

In Moscow, one prominent financier with ties to the Kingdom played down the long-term significance of the Vienna fallout.

Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia is our strategic partner, and cooperation between our two countries will continue in all areas. We will also continue to work within the framework of the Russia-Saudi Economic Council.” 

One Russian official, who asked not to be named, added: “There is a good relationship between Alexander Novak, Russian energy minister, and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, and I am sure they will continue talking to each other less formally.”

Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais. (REUTERS)
  • Kuwait’s index dived 10 percent, its second biggest-ever single day loss
DUBAI: Stock markets in the Middle East fell sharply on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia’s index hitting a more than three-year low, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) pact with Russia to curb oil output fell apart on Friday.
A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus and OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.
The collapse of the deal sent Brent futures tumbling 9.4 percent, the biggest daily percentage fall since December 2008, to settle at $45.27 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia’s index closed down 8.32 percent at its lowest since November 2017, with most of its constituents trading in the red.

Saudi Aramco tumbled 9.1 percent, its sharpest percentage fall in a day, to SR30 ($8). The stock traded below its initial public offering price of SR32 riyals for the first time. Al-Rajhi Bank and the country’s largest lender National Commercial Bank fell 7.1 percent and 10 percent respectively.
Saudi Arabia, which slashed its official selling price (OSP) for crude for April, plans to raise its oil production above 10 million barrels per day next month, sources told Reuters.
Kuwait’s index dived 10 percent, its second biggest-ever single day loss. The Dubai index dropped 7.9 percent, its sharpest intra-day fall since October 2008.
Abu Dhabi’s index closed down 5.4 percent, its biggest intra-day percentage loss in more than five years. Market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank plunged 6.7 percent.
The Qatari index shed 2.9 percent as the Gulf’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank, and Industries Qatar decreased 4.7 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.
Egypt’s blue-chip index was down 4 percent, with most of its constituents closing in the red. Market heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt fell 4.7 percent.

