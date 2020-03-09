Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael split after 3-week engagement 

DUBAI: Former US teen star Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael have reportedly split three weeks after their engagement was announced, according to US media outlets.

The Nickelodeon child star previously took to Instagram to announce her engagement on Valentine’s Day in a post that has now been deleted.

“Engaged to the love of my life,” the 33-year-old former actress wrote, while showing off her emerald-cut engagement ring.

The star also deleted all her pictures with Michael.

Several years ago, Bynes underwent personal and legal turmoil that landed her in rehab. According to E! News, she is now continuing her treatment as an outpatient.