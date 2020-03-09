You are here

  • Home
  • Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael split after 3-week engagement 

Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael split after 3-week engagement 

Amanda Bynes was engaged for three weeks. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w76at

Updated 09 March 2020
Arab News

Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael split after 3-week engagement 

  • The Nickelodeon child star previously took to Instagram to announce her engagement on Valentine’s Day
Updated 09 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Former US teen star Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael have reportedly split three weeks after their engagement was announced, according to US media outlets.

The Nickelodeon child star previously took to Instagram to announce her engagement on Valentine’s Day in a post that has now been deleted.

“Engaged to the love of my life,” the 33-year-old former actress wrote, while showing off her emerald-cut engagement ring.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IKEA Disneyland for adults

A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

The star also deleted all her pictures with Michael.

Several years ago, Bynes underwent personal and legal turmoil that landed her in rehab. According to E! News, she is now continuing her treatment as an outpatient.

Topics: Amanda Bynes Paul Michael

Brazilian models Alessandra Ambrosio and Izabel Goulart hit the dunes in Abu Dhabi

A slew of fashion stars have been spotted in Abu Dhabi this past week. (Instagram/@alessandraambrosio)
Updated 09 March 2020
Arab News

Brazilian models Alessandra Ambrosio and Izabel Goulart hit the dunes in Abu Dhabi

Updated 09 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Brazilian models Alessandra Ambrosio and Izabel Goulart appear to be taking a well-deserved break after a busy fashion month, where they were spotted on and off the runways of Paris and London.

The jet-setters are currently vacationing together in the UAE and are making sure that their combined 14.9 million Instagram followers can live vicariously through them by documenting their Abu Dhabi getaway on their respective social media platforms.

The former Victoria’s Secret models have shared updates from their trip to the capital on their Instagram accounts over the past few days and it seems as though they have been making the most of their time in the UAE.

If Instagram is any indication, the models are splitting their time staying between Abu Dhabi’s Edition hotel and a private villa at luxury resort Zaya Nurai Island.

The pair have also been partaking in a number of activities, including quad biking at the Al-Khatim Desert.

View this post on Instagram

Adventure in the desert

A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on

“Adventure in the desert,” wrote Goulart alongside a picture of herself posing on top of a dune buggy.

They also made sure to pay a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during their trip.

Also on the itinerary was a traditional dinner that consisted of Arabic mezze at a desert camp followed by a belly dancing show.

The Brazilian models weren’t the only ones spotted in the emirate this past week.

Spanish-Dutch model Cindy Kimberly is also living it up in Abu Dhabi, taking to Instagram to share a series of photographs of herself donning a hijab at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

“Most beautiful day at the most beautiful place,” she captioned the images.

The 21-year-old also went jet skiing at Nurai Island during her vacation.  

Fashion influencers Veronica Bieli, Natalia Paragoni and Negin Mirsalehi are also holidaying in the UAE capital.

Mirsalehi, who founded the honey-infused haircare label Gisou, planned the trip to celebrate her mother’s 60th birthday.

The Iranian fashion star and her family enjoyed dinner — and cake — at Abu Dhabi’s Sontaya Restaurant. 

Topics: Alessandra Ambrosio Izabel Goulart

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 14 countries due to coronavirus outbreak
Turkey jails Kurdish ex-mayor on terror conviction
Brazilian models Alessandra Ambrosio and Izabel Goulart hit the dunes in Abu Dhabi
UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to ‘immediately’ cooperate
UAE announces 14 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 59

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.