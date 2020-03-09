UAE announces 14 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 59

DUBAI: Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The cases were detected through early detection procedures, four patients are Emiratis, three Italians, two from Bangladesh, two from Nepal, one from Russia, one from India and one from Syria. All cases are in a stable condition.

The total number of cases in the UAE is now at 59, with no deaths and seven people have recovered.

The authorities have introduced several precautionary measures, such as screening at entry points, and quarantine in some cases.