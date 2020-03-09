You are here

  • Home
  • Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia over coronavirus

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia over coronavirus

A number of flights were already traveling to Saudi Arabia when the directive was issued. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc6x9

Updated 09 March 2020
Arab News

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia over coronavirus

  • One of the flights will be used to repatriate Umrah pilgrims
  • The directive was in agreement with the Saudi authorities
Updated 09 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE national airline Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended all flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, the company announced Monday in a statement.

Etihad said the suspension was based on a request by the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on the same day, Saudi authorities announced they were suspending travel for Saudi citizens and foreign residents to the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Italy and South Korea.

Etihad Airways operate up to 12 flights per day between Abu Dhabi and the Kingdom. It has already cancelled seven flights on Monday.

Four other flights were en-route to Saudi Arabia when the directive was released.

The planes to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam were permitted to land and Saudi nationals were allowed to disembark.

But all other passengers had to remain on the plane and return to Abu Dhabi.

A fourth plane, traveling to Medina, will repatriate Umrah visitors.

Topics: China Coronavirus Etihad Airways UAE Abu Dhabi

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus: Airport passenger traffic in Asia-Pacific to post first-quarter decline
Lifestyle
Heiress reportedly tests positive for coronavirus after attending Milan, Paris fashion weeks

Aramco to increase crude oil supply to 13 million barrels per day

Updated 33 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco to increase crude oil supply to 13 million barrels per day

  • The output had already been increased to 12.3 million on Monday
Updated 33 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, announced on Wednesday that it had received a directive from the Ministry of Energy to increase its output from 12 million to 13 million barrels per day (bpd).

The news comes after a statement on Tuesday that said Aramco would increase its crude oil supply to 12.3 million bpd in April – an increase of approximately 2.5 million bpd on the previous month.

The announcement - coming in the middle of unprecedented volatility in global energy markets - was preceded by a brief suspension of its shares on the Tadawul (the Saudi stock exchange), at its own request, as is required when a listed company is about to announce a “material event.”

The increase in crude production to record levels is in a bid to win market share in the global tussle over energy prices.

The move to increase output dramatically follows notification to customers that Aramco would offer big discounts around the world, and further ratchets up the pressure on global energy markets.

Tuesday’s announcement was followed by an immediate response by Russia, the world’s second biggest producer, with its own output increase.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Oil Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Aramco to increase oil output to 12.3m barrels per day starting April
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco in major Formula 1 sponsorship deal

Latest updates

Pakistani fighter pilot dies during aerobatic practice
Turkey says Syria talks with Russia positive, constructive
‘Mulan’ star Liu Yifei has a real-life princess moment in Elie Saab
Aramco to increase crude oil supply to 13 million barrels per day
Fans react to Coachella’s postponement over coronavirus fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.