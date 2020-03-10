You are here

Deadly virus delays Egyptians’ travel plans

Long, and at times unruly, queues have formed outside the public health laboratories in Cairo for tests for the coronavirus. (Supplied)
LAILA MOHAMMED

  • Egypt has so far recorded 55 cases of the coronavirus with one reported death, a German male aged 60 who died on Sunday
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: The global spread of the deadly coronavirus has delayed travel plans for thousands of Egyptians.
Long, and at times unruly, queues have formed outside the public health laboratories in Cairo for tests for the virus.
Among those waiting to see if they are free of COVID-19 infection was 30-year-old Mahmoud, who needs to get to Saudi Arabia where he is due to start a new job as an electronics programmer.
He had spent 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($64) to undergo the test, which Saudi Arabia has demanded visitors to the Kingdom take to ensure they are not carrying the killer virus.
Egypt has so far recorded 55 cases of the coronavirus with one reported death, a German male aged 60 who died on Sunday.
Mahmoud, who is from the Egyptian capital, will have to wait four days to find out the results of his test which was taken following the Saudi decision to suspend flights between Egypt and the Kingdom.
“I don’t know what to do. The job I landed is my dream position so that I can ensure a future, a home, a wife and children. I don’t know how long the Saudi decision will last and I don’t know what to do with this virus that dashed my dreams,” Mahmoud said.

Egypt has stepped up action to contain the coronavirus in the popular tourist destination of Luxor following an outbreak of the disease on a River Nile cruise ship.

Another person waiting for a test in Cairo was 40-year-old Ehab, who was on a two-week vacation as the coronavirus outbreak gained momentum in Egypt and the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced it was shutting down all classes in schools and universities as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.
“I think the Saudi procedures will end after the disease is brought under control, but the question is whether it is so difficult for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, even once, to start recording travelers’ data electronically instead of the present situation in which health awareness is nonexistent,” Ehab said.
Magdy El-Adawy, who is in his late 20s, said the outbreak had temporarily scuppered his plans to join his friends working in Kuwait.
“I have a law degree and have worked in several law firms in Egypt, but I have always dreamt of traveling. My friends succeeded in going to Kuwait, and I communicate with them daily through popular chatting apps. They came close to finding me a work contract there, but God curse the coronavirus, it ruined my plans,” he added.

 

Lebanese parliament shut due to coronavirus fears

This file photo taken on December 8, 2017 shows Lebanese parliament. (Reuters)
Updated 10 min 32 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese parliament shut due to coronavirus fears

  • Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari retweeted the decision to include Lebanon in the list of countries that the Kingdom has suspended travel from and to, not including evacuations and trade trips
Updated 10 min 32 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament has decided to close MPs’ offices and postpone parliamentary meetings for one week amid the spread of coronavirus in the country, said Health Minister Hamad Hassan, with 41 confirmed cases.
A Health Ministry source said: “The new cases in Lebanon, including three children, were the result of contact with those who were already infected in the country.”
Dr. Abdul Rahman Bizri, a specialist in infectious diseases and a member of the emergency committee on coronavirus, told Arab News: “Coronavirus is still in the early stages of spreading in the country. We’re still able to follow up on the people who’ve been infected, where they came from, and those to whom they might have transmitted the virus.”
He said: “The situation in Lebanon is still reassuring to some extent, compared to other countries around the world.”
He added: “The first case, who came from (the Iranian city of) Qom, has recovered but is still in hospital because she’s a carrier and we don’t know when she’ll be virus-free. Other people have also recovered, including children, who are able to heal from the virus unlike the elderly.”
Meetings are being held with “university hospitals across Lebanon to start conducting coronavirus tests and using their laboratories,” Bizri said.
Former Hezbollah MP Mahmoud Qamati denied rumors that he has coronavirus, and his media office said he “would not hide any news related to his health.”
Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines announced on Monday the suspension of its flights from and to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar until further notice, “in light of the decisions taken by some countries regarding travel bans to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus.” The airline waived all penalties and restrictions related to its tickets.
As no coronavirus cases have yet been reported in Turkey, Arab News has learned that many travelers coming from countries that have suspended flights to Lebanon are flying to Turkey to secure their arrival to Lebanon.

The situation in Lebanon is still reassuring to some extent, compared to other countries around the world.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Bizri, Specialist in infectious diseases

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari retweeted the decision to include Lebanon in the list of countries that the Kingdom has suspended travel from and to, not including evacuations and trade trips.
While cleaning and disinfection operations continue in Lebanese official and private institutions, people have been going out less as Tourism Minister Ramzi Al-Musharafieh ordered the closure of bars and nightclubs until March 15.   
He has also banned concerts and music shows in restaurants and cafes, and urged “restaurants to commit to preventive measures and safety instructions to limit the spread of coronavirus.” Nurseries, schools, universities, cinemas and gyms across the country remain closed.
Meanwhile, a Lebanese citizen holding Canadian nationality who escaped the coronavirus emergency section at Rafik Hariri Hospital in Beirut was arrested at the airport as he tried to flee to Canada.
He had refused to get tested after showing symptoms, but was returned to the hospital for testing.
Meanwhile, Dr. Ahmed Al-Samadi, director of Saida Governmental Hospital, confirmed a new case of coronavirus at the hospital on Sunday night.
He said a patient from the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp had arrived at the hospital with a high fever.
The patient was placed in quarantine and was then taken to Rafik Hariri Hospital for testing.
Hospitals receiving suspicious cases are implementing strict sterilization procedures to reassure other patients in light of rumors about cases being secretly treated.
Some hospitals have even decided to ban patient visits.
Hospital workers have also been receiving training to deal with suspicious cases.

