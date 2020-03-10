LIVE: More coronavirus cases emerge in the Middle East as precautions step up

DUBAI: New cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Middle East, as countries in the region and the rest of the world double down efforts to combat its spread.

Tuesday, March 10 (All times in GMT)

10:08 – The UAE’s Ministry of Health announced 15 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 74, state news agency WAM reported. All new patients were already quarantined as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the disease. The ministry said the novel cases were in a stable condition and receiving treatment. In total, there were 12 recoveries and no reported deaths. The new patients were three Italians, two Emiratis, two Sri Lankans, two Britons, two Indians, a German, a South African, a Tanzanian and an Iranian.

10:01 – British Airways has cancelled all flights to and from Italy.

09:58 – Lebanon has recorded its first death from coronavirus, a patient who had returned from Egypt, Lebanese broadcasters reported.







09:38 – Poland’s government has decided to cancel all mass events due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“At this morning’s meeting we took a decision to call off all mass events,” Morawiecki told a news conference.

09:20 – New case of coronavirus identified in Bahrain, bringing the number ongoing cases to 88.

08:48 – European budget airline easyJet has cancelled the majority of its flights to and from Milan, Venice and Verona after the whole of Italy was placed under lockdown until next month to tackle coronavirus.

08:40 – China would ease travel curbs within locked-down Hubei province, an official said.

07:34 – Kuwait has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 69.

06:58 – Morocco, Malta and Norweigian Air have stopped all travel links with Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak.

06:44 – A German woman on holiday in northern Cyprus has been diagnosed with coronavirus, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, the first recorded case in the breakaway state. Northern Cyprus is only recognised by Turkey.

04:26 – Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia announced Monday.

The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, “was infected with COVID-19 (and) passed away last night,” the province’s health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters. Officials have not released the victim’s age.

Canada has recorded more than 70 confirmed coronavirus infections, nearly all of which are in British Columbia or Ontario, the most populated province.

Monday, March 9

22:35 – The Saudi government has given nationals who wish to return to the Kingdom three days to make their journey from the UAE and Bahrain.

20:40 – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday evening five new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 20.

16:51 – Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said on Twitter he spoke to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom about the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak, including international efforts to combat it.

12:24 – Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a statement clarifying the steps that travelers who returned from Egypt after February 22, have to take.