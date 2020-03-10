You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates to operate special flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus concerns

Emirates to operate special flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus concerns

Only some of the flights are open to non-Saudi nationals. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jve7m

Updated 10 March 2020
Arab News

Emirates to operate special flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus concerns

  • Flights from Dubai to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are open only to Saudi nationals
Updated 10 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates is to operate limited flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam from March 12 to 15, 2020 in agreement with the Saudi authorities.

The flights from Dubai to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are open only to Saudi nationals, while other nationals holding permits for the G20 Summit will be allowed to travel to Riyadh only, the statement from Emirates added.

“This is to facilitate the return of travelers whose journeys were disrupted by the recent travel restrictions implemented by the Kingdom as a containment response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the statement added.

Meanwhile return Emirates flights from the three Saudi airports will only be open to non-Saudi nationals.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19 Emirates Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

World
More than 60,000 coronavirus patients recovered globally
Middle-East
Iran: New coronavirus kills 54, death toll climbs to 291

Saudi Aramco in major Formula 1 sponsorship deal

Updated 10 March 2020
Frank Kane

Saudi Aramco in major Formula 1 sponsorship deal

  • The sponsorship includes displaying the Saudi Aramco brand at Formula 1 race tracks around the world
  • It also includes sponsorship rights for a range of grand prix races in 2020.
Updated 10 March 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco is to showcase its clean fuel and high technology ambitions in a major sponsorship deal with Formula 1, the global car racing business.
In what is Aramco’s first global sponsorship of a major sporting event, the world’s biggest oil company will partner with F1 to advertise its products and services to some 500 million racing fans worldwide.
The sponsorship agreement features Aramco trackside branding and grants Aramco the title rights to major F1 races this year. Aramco will also be featured on F1’s integrated digital platforms and television broadcasts.
“We are excited to partner with F1, a strong global sports brand with millions of fans around the world,” said Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco president and chief executive officer. “As the world’s leading energy supplier and an innovation leader, we have the ambition to find game-changing solutions for better performing engines and cleaner energy. Partnerships like these are important to help us deliver on our ambitions,” he added.
Oil companies, including Saudi Aramco, are investing heavily in clean fuel technology as consumers become more aware of global warming issues and investors increasingly assess company carbon footprints.
The F1 world championship runs from March to November and spans 22 races in different countries across five continents. No financial value was put on the sponsorship.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Formula 1 sports

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco empowers women in engineering support for oil sector
Update
Business & Economy
Aramco to increase oil output to 12.3m barrels per day starting April

Latest updates

Saudi companies ask employees to work from home 
Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus
Use of Grand Mosque touchscreens suspended over coronavirus
Russian meddling casts ‘dark shadow’ over MH17 trial: prosecutors
US in process of bringing air defense systems into Iraq: general

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.