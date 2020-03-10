You are here

  • Home
  • India’s celebration of festival of colors muted amid coronavirus fears

India’s celebration of festival of colors muted amid coronavirus fears

India’s two-day spring festival is a rowdy explosion of color, with people smearing each other’s faces with green, yellow and red powder. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w35s7

Updated 10 March 2020
Reuters

India’s celebration of festival of colors muted amid coronavirus fears

  • Coronavirus putting a damper on the usually boisterous celebration of Hindu festival of Holi
  • Two-day spring festival is a rowdy explosion of color
Updated 10 March 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s Hindu festival of Holi was subdued on Tuesday with fears of the coronavirus putting a damper on the usually boisterous celebration marked by the throwing of colored powder and dousing with dyed water.
The two-day spring festival is a rowdy explosion of color, with people smearing each other’s faces with green, yellow and red powder.
But the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 40 people in India, looks set to spoil the fun this year.
“Avoid participating in large gatherings,” the Ministry of Health said in notice warning of the danger of the virus, while wishing everyone a “Happy and Safe Holi.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would not celebrate Holi this year. Shopkeepers said rumors that the colored powders and dyes revelers use in the festival were imported from China had hurt their sales.
The virus originated in China late last year.
“Customers are down by at least 50 to 60%,” said Suresh Singh, a shopkeeper in Lucknow, the capital of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, who sells the powders and dyes.
“Usually at this time of year the market is very crowded but now it’s quiet,” Singh said. “I’m not even selling colors from China ... they’re from Delhi.”
In a suburb of Mumbai, people put up a giant effigy of the coronavirus and set it ablaze. Women sang songs to banish the virus, telling it to “go away,” videos shared on social media showed.

Topics: India

Related

photos
Offbeat
Spring festival brings Indian color to Saudi Arabia

HRW denounces Greece over migrants held on warship

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AFP

HRW denounces Greece over migrants held on warship

  • Over 450 migrants detained on a navy ship docked in Mytilene port in Lesbos
  • In Lesbos, more than 19,000 refugees live in miserable conditions in the Moria camp
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday called on Greece to reverse its “draconian policy” toward over 450 migrants detained on a navy ship docked in Mytilene port in Lesbos.
The men, women and children were among those picked up by the Greek Coast Guard since March 1, when Turkey decided to open its borders and let make the crossing.
Since Turkey’s February 28 decision, more than 1,700 people have arrived on the Greek islands in the Aegean off the Turkish coast.
Many of those who reached Lesbos, which is already struggling to cope with the numbers of migrants there, were transferred last Wednesday to the ship.
HRW, quoting a Syrian asylum seeker on board, said many of the 451 detained were women and children and criticized the conditions on board.
On March 1, Greece announced it would not accept asylum requests from the new arrivals the day after Ankara opened its borders, a decision condemned by the UN refugee organization UNHCR.
“Greece’s decision to detain more than 450 people on a naval vessel and refuse to allow them to lodge asylum claims flagrantly violates international and European law,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement.
“The action may amount to an arbitrary deprivation of liberty.”
Bill Frelick, HRW’s director of migrant and refugee rights, added: “Greece should immediately reverse this draconian policy, properly receive these people in safe and decent conditions, and allow them to lodge asylum claims.”
Human Rights Watch said that the Greek authorities had denied them access to the dock area where the detainees were kept during the day — or to the vessel where they spend the night.
The Syrian, who contacted HRW by telephone, said most of the detainees were Afghans, but that 118 are Arabs, including Syrians, Iraqis and Palestinians. Somalis, Congolese, and others from Africa were also on board.
“The children are not receiving sufficient food and clothing,” he told HRW.
“We had only three toilets for 451 people until today, when they brought five portable toilets. There is no shower, no soap.”
Pregnant women were among those detained, but it was not clear if they were getting proper medical care, he added.
He also said he had been denied direct access to a lawyer.
In Lesbos, more than 19,000 refugees live in miserable conditions in the Moria camp, which was built to hold fewer than 3,000 people.
Tension has escalated on the island with the upsurge in arrivals last week.
The Greek government’s decision last month to build new closed camps on the islands, provoked an angry backlash from residents.

Topics: Greece Lesbos migrants

Related

World
Greek navy ship on Lesbos houses latest island migrants
Middle-East
Hospitality gives way to hostility for migrants to Greece

Latest updates

HRW denounces Greece over migrants held on warship
Saudi Aramco announces partnership with Formula 1
Germany' Merkel meets Libyan General Haftar for talks
Emirates to operate special flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus concerns
Lebanon’s private creditors face significant losses, Moody’s warns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.