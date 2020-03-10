Review: Mark Wahlberg plays a cop with a conscience in ‘Spenser Confidential’

You are here

Mark Wahlberg plays the title role of a fallen policeman who spends five years behind bars for having roughed up his boss. (YouTube)
Updated 10 March 2020
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 

  • Though inspired by Ace Atkins’ novel ‘Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland,’ the movie has little in common with the book, except the Boston location and the names of the main characters
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 

CHENNAI: Netflix’s new caper “Spenser Confidential,” helmed by Peter Berg, takes us to Boston, where cops kill and maim their own colleagues.

Mark Wahlberg plays the title role of a fallen policeman who spends five years behind bars for having roughed up his boss.

The film hardly gives you time to pause and ponder. Frames flash by, each packed with gun-blazing action in scenes that often leave the viewer gasping for air and grasping at straws in a bid to understand what it going on.

Wahlberg has previously worked with Berg four times, including on “Deepwater Horizon,” scripted by Brian Helgeland — who also penned “Spenser Confidential.”

Helgeland won an Oscar for “LA Confidential,” and was nominated for the brilliant “Mystic River” with Sean Penn. But his latest thriller is not quite in the same league as either film.

The day Spenser walks out of prison, the policeman he attacked is murdered. Obviously Spenser is a suspect, and despite his plans to get out of the city and leave behind bad memories, he is drawn into the murky world of crooked cops, thugs on the loose, violence and drugs.

When an apparently upstanding policeman commits what looks like a suicide, Spenser teams up with his roommate Hawk (Winston Duke) to start a chase that often resembles a cat-and-mouse adventure. Spenser’s girlfriend Illiza Shlesinger chips in to clean up the mess.

The thriller has its drawbacks as far as plot construction goes. For instance, the relationship between Spenser and his girlfriend seems incredibly superficial, and viewers could be left scratching their heads when trying to fathom what makes Hawk stick his neck out for Spenser — the two start off as mere roommates and barely know each other, and their relationship is never fully explored.

Though inspired by Ace Atkins’ novel “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland,” the movie has little in common with the book, except the Boston location and the names of the main characters.

Wahlberg has his limitations, and Berg knows them only too well — he gets the best out of his actor without forcing him to step beyond his range. But we must give it to the two for being the perfect salt-and-pepper combo.

French-Moroccan Charaf Tajer announced as LVMH Prize finalist

French-Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer has been selected as one of seven finalists for the 2020 LVMH Prize. (Getty)
Arab News

  • The Moroccan menswear designer will go head-to-head with the other seven candidates
Arab News

DUBAI: The votes are in. French-Moroccan designer Charaf Tajer, who is behind fashion label Casablanca, has been selected as one of the finalists for the 2020 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, following a showroom presentation in Paris in February.

The Paris-based menswear designer will go head-to-head with the other seven candidates – narrowed down from 20 semi-finalists by the 68-member panel of experts – for the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennesy Prize $325,000 grant and mentorship. They are: Priya Ahluwalia of Ahluwalia, Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena behind Chopova Lowena, Nicholas Daley, Peter Do, Sindiso Khumalo, Supriya Lele and Tomo Koizumi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our SS20 collection is out Now

A post shared by © Charaf Tajer (@charaftajer) on

In a press release, Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton and the founder of the prize, said, “this year, once more, the semi-finalists impressed us with their creativity and their commitment to creating clothes that are respectful of the environment… The eight finalists all have in common to be very talented in their respective fields and to aspire to enhance know-how.”

Tajer will have 10 minutes to present his most recent collection at the Fondation Louis Vuitton on June 5. Judges, including Rihanna, Virgil Abloh, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Marc Jacobs, Nicolas Ghesquière and others will discuss the candidates, then choose a winner. 

