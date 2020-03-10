You are here

While the spread of the virus has raised concerns, so too has the myths and misinformation about the disease, prompting the World Health Organization to refer to it as an “infodemic.” (File/AFP)
More than 60,000 coronavirus patients recovered globally

  • More than 63,600 have recovered from the illness out of 113,739
  • The WHO stressed that the mortality rate remains relatively low
As panic spreads over the growing toll of coronavirus infections globally, reassurance can be found in the high number of recovery rates.
More than 63,600 have recovered from the illness out of 113,739 since it was first announced in late December – that is more than half the number of infected to date.
So far 115 countries have reported infections, with the vast majority in China at more than 80,750 followed by Italy with in excess of 9,170. But countries are also reporting recovery rates daily.
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday announced the recovery of five patients of the Covid-19 coronavirus. This brought the total number of recovered patients in the UAE to 12.

The WHO stressed that the mortality rate remains relatively low:  “This is a very serious outbreak and it has the potential to grow, but we need to balance that in terms of the number of people infected. Outside Hubei this epidemic is affecting a very, very tiny, tiny proportion of people”, said Michael Ryan, head of WHO’s health emergencies program.
In China there were 3,136 recorded deaths when this story was written, but 59,943 recoveries.
While the spread of the virus has raised concerns, so too has the myths and misinformation about the disease, prompting the World Health Organization to refer to it as an “infodemic.”
Although experts don't yet have a clear picture of how deadly COVID-19 is when compared with other viruses, research suggests the global mortality rate for COVID-19 currently is around 3.4% - which makes the virus a more severe illness than the flu, but doesn't spread as efficiently.

Families to mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

Updated 10 March 2020
Reuters

Families to mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

  • The accident killed all 157 people aboard
  • Hundreds of relatives and friends from across the world have traveled to Ethiopia for the memorial
Updated 10 March 2020
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: The families of passengers and crew aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 will mark the first anniversary of the crash on Tuesday, a day after an interim report focused on software installed on the Boeing 737 MAX airliner.
The accident killed all 157 people aboard. It was the second involving the new 737 MAX plane in just five months and led to its worldwide grounding.
There were people from 33 nations aboard Flight 302. Hundreds of relatives and friends from across the world have traveled to Ethiopia for the memorial.
Families from nations including Canada, the United States, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Italy and France will attend the ceremony at the crash site, which is about a three-hour drive from the capital, Addis Ababa.
Organizers say the program will include a tree planting and the reading out of victims’ names.
The 737 MAX, Boeing’s best-selling plane, remains grounded. Boeing has lost billions of dollars in the wake of the Ethiopian crash and an October 2018 accident involving Indonesia’s Lion Air which killed all 189 people aboard.
Boeing’s CEO was forced to step down and the company is facing hundreds of lawsuits from bereaved families.
Monday’s interim report from Ethiopia’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau bolstered the findings of Ethiopia’s initial assessment, which linked the crash to the plane’s MCAS anti-stall software.
It identified no issues with the airline or the pilots’ handling of the plane, which crashed shortly after take-off.
Inaccurate sensor readings activated the plane’s MCAS anti-stall system, pushing the nose of the aircraft lower as the pilots struggled to control it, the report said.

