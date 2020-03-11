You are here

  • Home
  • US sticks to promise, begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

US sticks to promise, begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

An Afghan boy watches US soldiers from 1st Infantry Division patrolling in a village during a search mission in Nishagam, in Afghanistan’s Kunar province. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p72wz

Updated 11 March 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

US sticks to promise, begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

  • Phased pullout will see exit of nearly 13,000 military personnel from country
Updated 11 March 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US on Tuesday began the first phase of a troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, a key Taliban condition prior to signing an historic peace deal on Feb. 29.

In a statement on Monday, Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for American forces in Afghanistan, said: “In accordance with the US-Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Joint Declaration and the US-Taliban Agreement, US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has begun its conditions-based reduction of forces to 8,600 over 135 days.”

Based on the agreement, Washington has 135 days from the signing of the accord to reduce troop numbers from the 12,000-13,000 currently in the country, ending the 18-year-old Afghan conflict, the longest in American history.

“USFOR-A maintains all the military means and authorities to accomplish our objectives, including conducting counterterrorism operations against Al-Qaeda and ISIS-K (Daesh) and providing support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces,” said the colonel, adding that the Americans were on track “to meet directed force levels while retaining the necessary capabilities.”

The peace deal followed 16 months of intensive secret talks between the Taliban and US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, with the insurgents pledging not to allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country, including the US.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan for five years until their ouster in a US-led invasion in 2001, as a punishment for protecting Al-Qaeda which Washington accused of orchestrating the 9/11 attacks on the US.

In the face of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and other local factors, the Taliban managed to gain ground in various parts of the country, challenging the central government and mounting bloody attacks on foreign troops.

By 2010, more than 140,000 foreign troops were stationed in the country, but tens of thousands left in the years that followed, allowing the militants to gain footholds in areas outside their traditional power base such as the north and the northeast.

Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, told Arab News on Tuesday that the withdrawal of troops will have no impact on the security situation in the country.

“Afghan defense and security forces have always had preparations for the defense of the country and have been conducting and planning most of the operations independently in recent years,” he said, adding that Kabul had no problem in continuing that based on “the capacity that we have.”

Retired Afghan Gen. Attiqullah Amarkhail said on Tuesday that the national security forces had borne the brunt of executing the operations across the country and that the departure of the US troops would “not have much effect on the battleground.”

However, he noted that divisions among political leaders — which became more apparent on Monday when incumbent Ashraf Ghani and his election archrival, Abdullah Abdullah, held separate inaugural ceremonies for the presidency — would seriously embolden the Taliban and affect the situation.

“That is a really worrying factor since the Taliban will gain more morale seeing this disunity and a thirst for power among some people in Kabul,” he told Arab News.

 

Topics: Afghanistan US

Related

Special
World
Afghans torn between hope and despair despite US-Taliban agreement

US senator calls for action on forced labor in China’s Xinjiang

Bob Menendez. (Twitter)
Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

US senator calls for action on forced labor in China’s Xinjiang

  • The UN estimates more than a million Muslim Uighurs have been detained in camps recent years
  • Ethnic Uighurs work in factories across China supplying 83 global brands in conditions ‘that strongly suggest forced labor’
Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A senior US senator on Tuesday accused US firms of willfully ignoring “horrific” forced labor conditions in China’s Xinjiang region and called on the Commerce Department to stop American companies and consumers buying goods produced by such labor.
In a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said recent reports indicated a wide array of US companies, including Apple, Kraft Heinz , Coca-Cola, and the Gap, had sourced, or continued to source, goods from Xinjiang.
“Moreover, there are consistent reports that US companies fail to undertake basic labor and human rights assessments in Xinjiang, in essence willfully ignoring the horrific conditions of forced labor in Xinjiang,” Menendez, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said in the letter.
“In failing to uphold their responsibilities to vet their supply chains, these companies may be complicit in the mass repression of Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim minority groups,” he said.
The firms Menendez mentioned did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The United Nations estimates more than a million Muslim Uighurs have been detained in camps in Xinjiang in recent years. China denies it violates Uighur rights and says the camps are designed to stamp out terrorism and provide vocational skills.
Menendez, who has called for sanctions on China over the issue, also requested information about US government contractors who source cotton from China, which produces 84% of its cotton in Xinjiang.
“The use of materials that are manufactured using forced labor is unacceptable for products in US markets,” he said in the letter.
An Australian think tank said in a report earlier this month that tens of thousands of ethnic Uighurs have been transferred to work in factories across China supplying 83 global brands in conditions “that strongly suggest forced labor.”
Nike Inc, which was included in that report, said in a statement on its website that while the company “does not directly source products from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” it had been conducting due diligence with its suppliers in China to identify and assess potential risks related to employment of people from the region.
On Monday, the Washington-based Fair Labor Association, which conducts due diligence for major multinational firms, said it was “deeply troubled by credible reports of forced labor and other violations of fundamental rights in Xinjiang.”
“We have directed our affiliates to review their direct and indirect sourcing relationships, identify alternative sourcing opportunities, and develop timebound plans to ensure that their sourcing is in line with the FLA’s principles,” it said. 

Topics: Xinjiang Muslim Uighurs

Related

World
China locks down Xinjiang a decade after deadly ethnic riots
World
US blacklists 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang

Latest updates

China to let key industries resume work in Wuhan, epicenter of virus outbreak
Final act: Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing in New York rape trial
Dubai’s DP World reports slight rise in 2019 profit
Cathay Pacific 2019 profits plunge, predicts coronavirus losses
Saudi Arabia to host Aramco International Women’s Golf Championship in March

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.