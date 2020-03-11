You are here

  • Home
  • Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

This photo taken and handout on March 11, 2020 by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C), flanked by Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza (L) and Monsignor Luis Maria Rodrigo Ewart, holding a private and restricted weekly general audience in the library of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the new COVID-19 coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8duvu

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

  • Most of Francis’ general audiences are held in St. Peter’s Square and attract tens of thousands of people
  • Italy is the worst-affected country in the world after China
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, holed up in the Vatican by Italy’s coronavirus epidemic, held his first virtual general audience on Wednesday, thanking medical staff but urging the world not to forget the plight of Syrian refugees.

Most of Francis’ general audiences are held in St. Peter’s Square and attract tens of thousands of people.
But the square was empty on Wednesday as the Vatican, which is surrounded by Rome, adhered to a national lockdown aimed at stopping the virus by outlawing gatherings in public.

Francis and ten priests, some of whom translate his words into other languages — all sitting in a horseshoe pattern of chairs with space between them — gathered in the official papal library for an audience that was streamed on the Internet and broadcast live on television.

Francis, who has suspended all similar public appearances, said he felt close to “all the sick people who have contracted the virus and are suffering from sickness and the many who are suffering from uncertainty.”

The 83-year-old pontiff thanked medical staff and volunteers laboring “in this very difficult moment.” Italy is the worst-affected country in the world after China, with some 631 deaths and 10,149 confirmed cases.

But, speaking without prepared remarks, he said that “this pain, this epidemic,” should not make the world forget about Syrian refugees on the Greek-Turkish border.

“They are a people who have been suffering for years. They have to escape from war, hunger and illness. Let’s not forget our brothers and sisters, so many children who are suffering there,” he said.

Tens of thousands of migrants have been trying to get into Greece, a European Union member state, since Turkey said on Feb. 28 it would no longer keep them on its territory as part of a 2016 deal with Brussels in return for EU aid for the refugees.

He thanked believers of all faiths who were praying for an end to the epidemic. “All united, regardless of which religion they belong to. Heartfelt thanks for this effort,” he said. (Reporting by Philip Pullella Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Iraq cancels Friday prayers in Shiite holy city of Kerbala over coronavirus fears
Lifestyle
Naomi Campbell boards plane wearing full hazmat suit amid coronavirus fears

Taliban reject Afghan president’s conditional prisoner release plan

Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

Taliban reject Afghan president’s conditional prisoner release plan

  • Presidential decree says first round of 1,500 prisoners to be released will be selected based on age, health and the length of sentences already served
Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan: The Taliban said on Wednesday a plan from the Afghan president to stagger the release of Taliban prisoners violated an accord they struck with the United States and they would not talk with the Afghan government until all 5,000 prisoners were freed.

A Feb. 29 pact between the Taliban and the United States has cleared with way for the withdrawal of US-led international forces after more than 18 years of war, but peace has to be negotiated between the militants and the US-backed government.

The Taliban have promised to open talks with the government as part of the accord but say the release of their 5,000 comrades held by the government was also part of the deal, and they won’t talk until all are freed.

President Ashraf Ghani has declined to release all 5,000 in one go. Instead, he has ordered the release of an initial 1,500, with the other 3,500 to be set free in parallel with progress in the peace talks.

“We never agreed to any conditional release of prisoners,” Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban based in Doha, told Reuters by phone.

“If someone claims this, it will be against the peace accord that we signed on February 29.”

The main element of the US withdrawal agreement is a Taliban promise that they will not let Afghanistan be used by terrorists to attack the United States and its allies.

The pact will let US President Donald Trump fulfil his promise to end the war and bring all of the troops home within 14 months.

The release of the prisoners — including some 1,000 government troops held by the militants — is meant to be a confidence-building measure to pave the way for the so-called intra-Afghan talks.

The conflicting positions on the issue between the Taliban and Ghani’s government appears to stem from different wording in documents exchanged between the United States and the Taliban on the one hand, and the United States and government on the other.

“It is properly explained in the peace accord that first 5,000 prisoners would be freed and then the Afghan dialogue would be initiated,” Shaheen said.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy who was the key negotiator in talks with the Taliban, has urged both sides to sit down for talks on the problem.

Despite the accord between the United States and the Taliban, fighting has continued in various parts of the country.

Taliban leaders have said that their leadership council has rejected an Afghan government demand that they issue written guarantees to stop fighting.

A senior Afghan government official said that the government position as set out by Ghani would not change.

“It is not practical for us to release all 5,000 at once without a Taliban commitment for direct negotiations and a significant reduction in violence,” said the official, who declined to be identified.

The government’s decision to release the 1,500 prisoners was a gesture of good faith and the Taliban should reciprocate, the official said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Special
World
Afghans torn between hope and despair despite US-Taliban agreement

Latest updates

Pope holds his first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown
TikTok steps up transparency efforts after privacy concerns in United States
Netflix’s ‘Guilty’ is a lesson on consent in the #MeToo era
Iran: Coronavirus kills 63 more, death toll climbs to 354
Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: ministry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.