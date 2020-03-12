Fahad Abualnasr has been the deputy minister for public diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since February. In this capacity, Abualnasr currently leads the ministry’s communication and cultural affairs.

Abualnasr attained his bachelor’s degree in political science in 2000 from the American University in Washington, DC, US. He obtained his master’s degree in comparative politics from the same university in 2002.

Before joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abualnasr was the director general for King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) based in Vienna, Austria.

Abualnasr joined KAICIID in 2014 as chief of staff and director of finance and administration, and in 2015 he was appointed director general of the center.

Before joining KAICIID, Abualnasr was a founding member and CEO of Al-Aghar Group, which was established as an independent nonprofit organization to deal with national issues and to conduct studies in the three main areas of social, economic, and cultural affairs to support transforming the Kingdom into a knowledge-based society and economy.

He worked at Al-Aghar Group from 2006 to 2013, where he chaired the founding committee and successfully established Al-Aghar Group as a structured and institutionalized organization.

Abualnasr then joined the Qaderoon Business Disability Network in 2013 as general manager, where he worked with the International Labour Organization (ILO) linked to the Saudi private sector in adherence to international standards related to the employment of persons with disabilities.