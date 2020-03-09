Saudi health ministry announces five new coronavirus cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday evening five new cases infected with coronavirus, increasing the total number in the Kingdom to 20.

Three of the five cases – a man and two women from Saudi Arabia – were already in quarantine after returning from Iran and Iraq. They were transferred to a hospital in the Eastern Province.

The fourth case is a Saudi citizen who had shown mild respiratory symptoms, and had arrived at a hospital in Eastern Province and was isolated. Those who were in contact with him have undergone the necessary precautionary measures.

The fifth case is an Egyptian man who arrived from Egypt and also showed mild respiratory symptoms. He was placed in isolation in a hospital in Makkah.

The five cases are in addition to the four announced earlier on Monday.

The Kingdom also introduced a range of measures Monday to tackle the spread of the virus, including a travel ban to 14 countries.