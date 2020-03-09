You are here

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Ghani Khayat, Saudi ambassador to Kenya

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Ghani Khayat
  Khayat is also Saudi Arabia's nonresident ambassador to Somalia and Malawi and the country's permanent representative to the UN in the Kenyan capital Nairobi
Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Ghani Khayat, the Saudi ambassador to Kenya, recently met with Seychelles President Danny Faure in his capacity as the Kingdom’s first nonresident envoy to the east African nation of islands.
Khayat is also Saudi Arabia’s nonresident ambassador to Somalia and Malawi and the country’s permanent representative to the UN in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.
He gained a bachelor’s degree in political science from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah and a diploma from the Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh before going on to obtain a master’s degree from Charles University in the Czech Republic and a Ph.D. from the Lebanese University in Lebanon.
Khayat has served his country in several capacities. He spent three years as deputy ambassador in The Hague and for six months was the director of the Dialogue and Alliance of Civilizations’ management at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
For 10 months he also worked as director general for the general department of Islamic organizations’ affairs and served for 18 months on the board of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue.

Saudi health ministry announces five new coronavirus cases

  The five cases increase the total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom to 20
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday evening five new cases infected with coronavirus, increasing the total number in the Kingdom to 20.

Three of the five cases – a man and two women from Saudi Arabia – were already in quarantine after returning from Iran and Iraq. They were transferred to a hospital in the Eastern Province. 

The fourth case is a Saudi citizen who had shown mild respiratory symptoms, and had arrived at a hospital in Eastern Province and was isolated. Those who were in contact with him have undergone the necessary precautionary measures.

The fifth case is an Egyptian man who arrived from Egypt and also showed mild respiratory symptoms. He was placed in isolation in a hospital in Makkah.

The five cases are in addition to the four announced earlier on Monday.

The Kingdom also introduced a range of measures Monday to tackle the spread of the virus, including a travel ban to 14 countries.

