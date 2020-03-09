Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Ghani Khayat, the Saudi ambassador to Kenya, recently met with Seychelles President Danny Faure in his capacity as the Kingdom’s first nonresident envoy to the east African nation of islands.
Khayat is also Saudi Arabia’s nonresident ambassador to Somalia and Malawi and the country’s permanent representative to the UN in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.
He gained a bachelor’s degree in political science from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah and a diploma from the Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh before going on to obtain a master’s degree from Charles University in the Czech Republic and a Ph.D. from the Lebanese University in Lebanon.
Khayat has served his country in several capacities. He spent three years as deputy ambassador in The Hague and for six months was the director of the Dialogue and Alliance of Civilizations’ management at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
For 10 months he also worked as director general for the general department of Islamic organizations’ affairs and served for 18 months on the board of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue.
Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Ghani Khayat, Saudi ambassador to Kenya
