Gazans use epidemic to satirize political and social reality

Gaza municipality workers wearing protective gear disinfect the main garden to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Gaza City. (AP)
Updated 12 March 2020
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Gazans have found in coronavirus an opportunity to ridicule their political and social reality.

Since the emergence of the virus and its rapid spread throughout the world, including the Arab region, activists on social media in Gaza have been deploying humor to highlight their deteriorating situation.

Fadel Suleiman said that the Gaza Strip is besieged to the point that “the coronavirus does not know how to enter,” in response to several statements issued by the Ministry of Health, which is run by Hamas in Gaza, saying that the enclave is free of the virus.

The majority of the 2 million population of the Gaza Strip live in what has been described as a “big prison,” after Israel imposed a tight siege after Hamas seized control of the Strip by armed force in mid-2007.

Marwa Abu Odeh described the coronavirus as a “blessing,” calling for the authorities in Gaza to close the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Although the Ministry of Health in Gaza established a quarantine center at the Rafah crossing, which is the only outlet for 2 million Palestinians to the outside world, many have expressed little confidence in its ability to deal with the virus if it arrived.

Manal Ramadan said: “Coronavirus confirms that Gaza is devoid of the Ministry of Health . . . No need to panic.” She followed this post on her Facebook page with a “smiley” emoji.

Gaza hospitals suffer from a lack of capabilities and a permanent shortage of many types of drugs and medical supplies.

Issam Madi said in a post on Facebook: “Fear that the preparations are like the municipality’s preparations for the winter,” referring to the Gaza municipality’s failure to prevent flood losses.

Nahid Nashwan said: “If there was financial support for the affected areas of the coronavirus, the Hamas government would have declared Gaza fully sick.”

Abdullah Abu Sharkh, a retired teacher who was held several times in Hamas prisons, said: “I am terrified in Gaza of the coronavirus epidemic more than Hamas and Zionism . . . I do not fear death by itself, but I reject a stupid and ridiculous death.”

Doa’a Hassni, an activist opposed to the rule of Hamas, commented on a statement by a Hamas Ministry of Education official who had said: “The topic of the coronavirus has taken more than its size.” She responded by saying: “Behave guys, it’s just a virus that won’t be seen with the naked eye.”

Officials in the ministries in Gaza affiliated with Hamas in Gaza believe that the declaration of state of emergency by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank is exaggerated and does not apply to Gaza, as it is devoid of coronavirus.

Although some people are taking the coronavirus seriously, and are stocking up on masks and sterile fluids that have either disappeared from most pharmacies or whose prices have risen, many others took advantage of the suspension of schools and universities and went to the beach and public parks.

“The Gaza tourist boats thanks the coronavirus,” said an official of the fishermen’s committees in the Federation of Agricultural Work Committees, Zakaria Bakr, commenting on the great demand for these boats to hire.

Yahya Wafi said: “Children and parents are very interested in amusement parks and public parks on the second day of the Happy Coronavirus Feast.”

Others saw school closures putting pressure on mothers. Mohamed El-Jamal said: “My wife says: 'Within a week, if children didn’t return to schools, I will invent the coronavirus treatment'.”

Many have linked the virus to the deterioration of life in all walks of life in Gaza, due to the blockade, occupation and internal division.

As an expression of this deteriorating reality, Mohamed El-Burai said: “China has the coronavirus . . . We in Palestine have a virus that has conquered us, stole us, sold us and deserted us, and let us hate ourselves.”

Warda Dawood said: “Breaking . . . the infection of the first Gazan of coronavirus, which led to the death of the virus, because of the pressure and frustration that he found inside the poor Gazans . . . Coronavirus warns his fellows to avoid the whereabouts of Gazans.”
 

Topics: Gaza China Coronavirus

Corona is not such a good brand name right now. Or maybe it is

CAIRO: Up until recently, Egyptians associated the word “Corona” with a venerable chocolate-manufacturing company.

However, after the emergence of the new coronavirus, the name has taken on a whole new meaning.

Many Arabs familiar with Corona confectionary have been pondering as to whether the global outbreak has impacted on sales and damaged the brand’s image.

As counterintuitive as it may seem, Ahmed Shaaban, Corona’s sales manager, said the health crisis has had the opposite effect.

He pointed out that sales had increased as the coronavirus infection spread from Wuhan in China, where it originated, around the globe. It has now been officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Egyptians have been buying more Corona chocolate bars. Many visit our stores to joke with the staff about the relationship between the virus and chocolate. The conversation usually ends up with the purchase of our chocolate,” Shaaban added.

Mohamed, a salesman at a Corona outlet, said: “The association of our product name with the name of the virus has encouraged many people to buy our products.” Jokingly, he added: “The virus has been the best advertising we’ve ever had.”

On a serious note, the outbreak is posing a growing threat to the Egyptian economy, with pressure on tourism, trade and gas exports, according to a Reuters report.

The country has recorded at least 80 infection cases, many of whom were on a Nile cruise ship in Luxor, where its Pharaonic temples are a major tourist attraction.

Tourism, which had rebounded after the 2011 uprising in Egypt, has been showing the first signs of a slowdown.

But Egyptians are not holding back on buying their favorite chocolate.

“I was raised on Corona chocolate, and I passed my love for it down to my children,” Amani Wajid, a cinema employee in Cairo, told Arab News.

“The coincidental link between coronavirus and Corona chocolate has given rise to jokes at home, but at the end of the day we love Corona chocolate.”

Corona, originally called the Royal Chocolate Co., was founded in the Egyptian city of Ismailia in 1919.

The factory’s headquarters later moved to the coastal city of Alexandria, and the company’s name was changed to Corona. At the time, the owner was a Greek businessman named Tommy Christo, whose reputation for magnanimity has outlived him among his employees.

“Christo used to treat the staff with great generosity, and gave them excellent salaries and bonuses,” Shaaban said. “He used to give out movie tickets to employees, workers and their families, and also distributed boxes containing a large selection of Corona products at the beginning of each year.”

Several years after the revolution of 1952, led by the Free Officers Movement, the Corona Co. was nationalized through a decree by then President Gamal Abdel Nasser.

The merger of Nadler Confectionery Co. with Corona and Al-Hawamdiya Factory gave birth in 1963 to a nationalized industrial asset, Alexandria Chocolate and Confectionery Co. Mohamed Rashad Zaki, an engineer, was appointed chairman of the board.

In 2000, when a downturn in the global economy hit Egypt hard, Corona witnessed a drop in its market share. The company was sold to the Sami Saad Group in 2000 as part of a larger government program of privatization and economic reform.

Shaaban said that due to its dependence on imported manufacturing materials, Corona was adversely affected by the rise in the value of the dollar against the Egyptian pound in 2016.

Since then, the business has been substituting imported raw materials with local commodities in an attempt to reduce its exposure to foreign-exchange fluctuations.

Although privatization failed to halt the decline in Corona chocolate sales, the firm has been on a recovery path in recent years as a leading FMCG company locally in the sandwich-biscuit and cocoa categories.

The practice of selling Corona products exclusively through its outlets has been discontinued in favor of arrangements with supermarkets, including Hyper One, Zahran and Seoudi.

Corona exports about 15 percent of its production and aims to expand in the US, Libya, Tunisia and Kenya.

“We aim to increase our exports to 20 million Egyptian pounds ($1.3 million) during 2020, as opposed to 10 million pounds in previous years,” Shaaban added. “We have drawn up a plan to increase the number of distributors for our products in Egypt in order to raise the growth rate by 40 percent by the end of the year.”

Topics: Editor’s Choice China Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus Corona

