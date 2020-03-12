Saudi Arabia expands travel ban to and from EU, 12 more countries as coronavirus cases in Kingdom jump to 45

You are here

The total cases have risen to 45. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday temporarily stopped all travel to and from almost all of Europe and 12 more countries in Asia and Africa as the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom jumped to 45.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said the latest cases include a man and a woman who were tested and placed in quarantine when they returned from Iraq, and a 12-year-old girl in Al-Qatif. It is believed she contracted the virus from her grandfather, who recently returned from a trip to Iran.

The remaining 21 cases involve Egyptians who had contact with a visitor from their home country who previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of the 45 people infected by the virus, one has recovered and the rest are in isolation and receiving health care according to accepted and approved practices.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced the patient who has been given the all clear was the Saudi national who on Mar. 2 was the first to test positive for Covid 19.

Included in the new travel ban are member-countries of the European Union that had earlier been left out in last Monday's travel ban list, as well as Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia.

A statement by the Saudi Ministry of Interior said Saudi citizens and nationals of the countries covered by the ban who have valid residency in the Kingdom are given 72-hour period to return to Saudi Arabia before the travel suspension decision becomes effective.

Transportation through all land ports with Jordan is also suspended, except for the passage of passengers considered as "humanitarian cases" and except for commercial and cargo traffic.

Excluded in the travel ban are health workers in the Kingdom from Philippines and India, and evacuation, shipping and trade trips taking necessary precautions. 

COUNTRIES IN SAUDI ARABIA'S TEMPORARILY TRAVEL SUSPENSION LIST

MENA Region

  • 1. Bahrain
  • 2. Egypt
  • 3. Iraq
  • 4. Kuwait
  • 5. Lebanon 
  • 6. Oman
  • Syria
  • 7. Turkey
  • 8. UAE


ASIA

1. China
2. India
3. Pakistan
4. Philippines
5. South Korea
6. Sri Lanka 


AFRICA

1. Djibouti
2. Eritrea
3. Ethiopia
4. Kenya
5. Somalia 
6. South Sudan
7. Sudan


EUROPE

1. Austria    
2. Belgium    
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia    
5. Cyprus
6. Czech Republic
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Germany
12. Greece    
13. Hungary    
14. Ireland
15. Italy    
16. Latvia
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta    
20. Netherlands
21. Poland
22. Portugal
23. Romania    
24. Slovakia
25. Slovenia
26. Spain
27. Sweden
28. Switzerland (non-EU member)

On Monday, the Kingdom suspended travel for citizens and residents to the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Oman, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany, Turkey and Spain.

Since early February, Saudi Arabia suspended travel to and from China, where the COVID-19 started.

The Saudi Health Ministry repeated its call for anyone who recently visited a country in which the coronavirus has spread to immediately contact its service center by calling the toll-free number, 937.

In addition, it urged members of the public who are concerned about the virus, or want more information about it and precautions that can be taken, to contact the ministry. It stressed that only official sources can be relied on to provide accurate information.
 

 

DiplomaticQuarter: New Mauritanian envoy to Saudi Arabia extends hand of friendship to Kingdom

Updated 12 March 2020
SPA

DiplomaticQuarter: New Mauritanian envoy to Saudi Arabia extends hand of friendship to Kingdom

Updated 12 March 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Mauritania’s newly appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sidi Ali Ould Sidi Ali, met with the chairman of the Saudi-Mauritanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Assaf bin Salem Abu Thunein, in Riyadh.

The committee chairman congratulated Sidi Ali on becoming the northwest African nation’s envoy to the Kingdom and wished him success in further strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries and chambers.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual concern along with ways to enhance the work of the friendship committee.

In October 2019, Abu Thunein led a delegation from the Saudi Shoura Council to Nouakchott, the capital and largest city of Mauritania, where he was received by Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedde Ould Cheikh Sidiya.

The Kingdom’s delegation also met the speaker of the Mauritanian National Assembly, Sheikh Ould Bayeh, who said: “The bilateral relations between the two countries are developing in an upward shift.”

Nouakchott was also the April 2019 venue for a high-level conference aimed at expanding trade and investment between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania.

Business leaders and ministers from both countries took part in the Saudi-Mauritanian Economic Forum, which was jointly organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the National Employers’ Union of Mauritania.

