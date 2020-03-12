You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian musician Kamilya Jubran on ‘Wa,’ her new collaboration with Swiss composer Werner Hassler

Palestinian musician Kamilya Jubran on ‘Wa,’ her new collaboration with Swiss composer Werner Hassler

The album — ‘Wa’ — was released in November. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mdwgs

Updated 12 March 2020
Nourhan Tewfik

Palestinian musician Kamilya Jubran on ‘Wa,’ her new collaboration with Swiss composer Werner Hassler

  • With just one 45-minute track, the album is the pair’s latest attempt to ‘unravel a musical universe of possibilities’
Updated 12 March 2020
Nourhan Tewfik

CAIRO: “Contemplating my faraway homeland/Has long been a habit of mine/Some prefer repose/I crave motion.”

Palestinian musician Kamilya Jubran sings these words (in Arabic) on her latest collaboration with Swiss producer, composer and trumpeter Werner Hasler. The album — ‘Wa’ — was released in November, and the pair recently performed it in Haifa, Ramallah, Alexandria and Cairo. 

It features Jubran on oud and vocals and Hasler on trumpet and electronic instrumentation as they “continue to interrogate their listening and their expression, their research and their desires, to unravel a musical universe of possibilities,” according to the press release, resulting in, “a unison of timbres, cultures complementing, the complicity of verses, and modes and languages confronting each other.”




Jubran and Hasler first collaborated in 2002. (Supplied) 

Jubran is a prolific collaborator. Aside from the music she makes with Hasler, she is currently working on a new project with French singer and musician Sarah Murcia — set for release next year — and continues to work as the artistic director of the Zamkana Association, which she co-founded in 2014 in Paris and which she tells Arab News “aims to encourage new and young projects from the Arab world and beyond. We provide artistic accompaniment and encourage creativity and secularism.”

One of its most ambitious projects is Sodassi (sextet), which brings together some of the most exciting performers in alternative Arab culture: Youmna Saba, Dina El-Wedidi, Maya Khaldi, Ayed Fadel, Rasha Nahas and Sama’ Abdulhadi. According to the project description on Facebook, the six artists “interrogate their musical heritage, their relation to digital, their aesthetics, and (the evolution of) musical writing, of micro-tonality, of improvisation, and of rhythmic language, among other issues.” 




The pair recently performed it in Haifa, Ramallah, Alexandria and Cairo. (Supplied)

For now, though, Jubran’s focus is on ‘Wa’ (which translates literally as ‘And’, but — as Jubran explains — “could be seen as a process of questioning and/or an answer in and of itself”). The ambitious album consists of a single, 45-minute-long composition that is based around a traditional compound musical form known as ‘wasla.’

“We knew we had a [powerful] effect on the audience whenever we planned our live concerts as a continuous performance, by either playing more than one song without a pause or linking two songs that were somehow similar,” Jubran tells Arab News. “When we started working on ‘Wa,’ Hasler and I wanted to produce a continuous composition, so that instead of an abrupt pause between tracks, we would have a buildup (of sounds). That’s how the idea of playing a wasla came about.”  

The lyrics reflect this buildup. They begin with a meditation on nomadism as a way of life, move on to examine personal suffering and tension — including the contradictions between affability and aloofness, and conclude with a contemplation of the concepts of space and time. Apart from text taken from an 11th-century poem called “Affability,” Jubran wrote the lyrics herself.

“This is my first attempt writing song lyrics. I started off by charting the words that summed up my daily reality — I thought of the first thoughts that come to my mind upon waking up every morning and tried to map a visual relationship with every word,” says Jubran, adding that a “taboo” still exists over the use of standard Arabic and the extent to which “people should take risks and bring in their own work.”




‘Wa’ is music unfettered by caution or concern about ‘target markets.’ (Supplied)

The lyrics play on multiple contradictions and suggest several associations. “Each word takes us a bit further, each feeling lets us experience a more difficult one,” says Jubran. “Take, for example, the buildup of associations here: ‘Fate, boredom, hope, drenched, but, kisses/ Rushing kisses, eager kisses/ Sweat tears, drowning drench/ reluctant waves, drained waves.’” In Arabic, the construction of these lines — each word building on the foundations laid by the previous words — is clearer.

Jubran and Hasler first collaborated in 2002 and ‘Wa’ is their third studio album as a duo (they have worked on other projects together with other people in that time too). Their latest release is a natural progression from their earlier work, and it’s also clear that — as they begin their 18th year of working together — the two musicians have developed a level of understanding and trust that can only come over time.

‘Wa’ is music unfettered by caution or concern about ‘target markets.’ It is the sound of two musicians who have discovered “a common space to play and experiment,” which Jubran says was their aim from the very beginning. 

“When Hasler and I first started working together, we both knew that we weren’t interested in creating ‘fusion’ (music) or soft music highlighting (themes) of peace and love,” Jubran explains. “We’ve discovered each other’s worlds, and it is this knowledge that allowed us to trust each other and to become more courageous (in our pursuit of ideas).”

Topics: Kamilya Jubran Wa Werner Hasler

Inside Dubai’s Mirzam: First bean-to-bar chocolate factory

The “Monsoon” collection is one of Mirzam’s earliest creations and its blend of mango, coconut and chili is inspired by historical trade relations between the Gulf, India and Sri Lanka. (Supplied)
Updated 12 March 2020
Rawaa Talass

Inside Dubai’s Mirzam: First bean-to-bar chocolate factory

  • Dubai’s first ‘bean-to-bar’ factory continues to deliver the goods
Updated 12 March 2020
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Just entering Mirzam in Dubai’s AlSerkal Avenue is a feast for the senses. Dubai’s first bean-to-bar chocolate factory has been running for around four years, picking up several international awards along the way for its wide variety of delicious treats — from a cup of rich hot chocolate to chocolate-enrobed dates and 28 kinds of beautifully designed and wrapped chocolate bars. Hungry yet?

The Mirzam factory is an intimate and elegant experience: you can observe chocolate makers working diligently behind a glass wall and adventurous chocolate lovers can test out flavors from around the world through small samples. According to Kathy Johnston — a New Zealander with the enviable job title of Chief Chocolate Officer — Mirzam is “where chocolate and history intertwine.”

In an attempt to promote talents from the region and beyond, Mirzam has collaborated with emerging artists to design charming and colorful wrappers. (Supplied)

“We specialize in looking at the history of the maritime Spice Route and the history of trade that started from this region with Arabs that (sailed) all over the world. They used the stars for navigation — ‘Mirzam’ is the name of a star,” Johnston tells Arab News. “They came back with these stories of monsters and all sorts of far-flung ideas. We (try to connect) our collections and recipe development back to the history of this region.”

That means that in any bite of Mirzam chocolate, you might find any number of unusual ingredients: Saffron, cardamom, damask rose, star anise, fennel, pumpkin seeds, and more. The “Monsoon” collection is one of Mirzam’s earliest creations and its blend of mango, coconut and chili is inspired by historical trade relations between the Gulf, India and Sri Lanka. 

Kathy Johnston is a New Zealander with the enviable job title of Chief Chocolate Officer. (Supplied)

The “Winter in Morocco” collection is another delightful series, drawing inspiration from the bustling souks of Marrakesh and a particular caravan route from West to North Africa, where salt was a staple commodity of traders. Aside from the collection’s French Maldon sea salt and dark chocolate bar, there is also a white chocolate bar infused with orange blossom and roasted almond — which the company bills as a nod to a popular Moroccan drink called Haleeb bil Louz. 

To date, the “Emirati” collection is Mirzam’s most successful product, reflecting popular foods from local culinary culture, including Ragag — a thin, crispy bread — and Aseeda, a sweet pumpkin pudding. 

Once they receive the cocoa beans coming from places like Vietnam and Madagascar, they are sorted by hand. (Supplied)

“We have five Emirati recipes that are not very well-known outside of the UAE or the Middle East,” says Johnston, who has lived in the Emirates for 30 years. “We feel really proud that it’s our top-selling collection. These are recipes that we grew up with. One of our original objectives was to create a product that was genuinely, locally made and inspired.”  

In an attempt to promote talents from the region and beyond, Mirzam has collaborated with emerging artists to design charming and colorful wrappers — each with a story to tell. Some are creatively designed maps, some are charts of the night sky, others are based on geometric patterns. “People really like our wrappers. We get a lot of people who come in and take them,” Johnston says with a laugh.  

Mirzam’s chocolates, Johnston says, do not contain additives. That’s where the bean-to-bar concept comes in. “You have to really want to make good chocolate to agree to do it this way,” she says. “Otherwise what comes out of your brand isn’t very good – it needs flavoring and other stuff to make it taste good. I think that it’s a lot more complicated than people realize.”

In any bite of Mirzam chocolate, you might find any number of unusual ingredients: Saffron, cardamom, damask rose, star anise, fennel, pumpkin seeds, and more. (Supplied)

Once they receive the cocoa beans coming from places like Vietnam and Madagascar, they are sorted by hand — any damaged beans are removed. After the cocoa beans that have made the grade are roasted, they are then tossed in a large winnowing machine, breaking the beans into small dark-chocolate nibs, which are mixed with raw cane sugar and cocoa butter and ground into chocolate liquid. After the liquid has been tempered, the chocolates are placed in decorative molds and wrapped by hand. The end result is, in its own way, a work of art. From conception to execution, making Mirzam chocolates is a painstaking process.

“It comes from years of being obsessed with food and tasting all sorts of weird stuff that you come to understand how important the history of the Spice Route is,” Johnston says. “There is such a beautiful history and side to the Orient and the Middle East that I think people need to know more about.”  

Topics: Mirzam Alserkal Avenue

Latest updates

People in coronavirus isolation should not attend Friday prayers: Saudi Council of Senior Scholars
Shiite militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general
Turkey carried out unprecedented crackdown on free expression: US State Department
Middle East discovers value of the virtual classroom amid coronavirus threat
Spectators banned as Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.