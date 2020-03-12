You are here

  • Home
  • Inside Dubai’s Mirzam: First bean-to-bar chocolate factory

Inside Dubai’s Mirzam: First bean-to-bar chocolate factory

The “Monsoon” collection is one of Mirzam’s earliest creations and its blend of mango, coconut and chili is inspired by historical trade relations between the Gulf, India and Sri Lanka. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gchkm

Updated 12 March 2020
Rawaa Talass

Inside Dubai’s Mirzam: First bean-to-bar chocolate factory

  • Dubai’s first ‘bean-to-bar’ factory continues to deliver the goods
Updated 12 March 2020
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Just entering Mirzam in Dubai’s AlSerkal Avenue is a feast for the senses. Dubai’s first bean-to-bar chocolate factory has been running for around four years, picking up several international awards along the way for its wide variety of delicious treats — from a cup of rich hot chocolate to chocolate-enrobed dates and 28 kinds of beautifully designed and wrapped chocolate bars. Hungry yet?

The Mirzam factory is an intimate and elegant experience: you can observe chocolate makers working diligently behind a glass wall and adventurous chocolate lovers can test out flavors from around the world through small samples. According to Kathy Johnston — a New Zealander with the enviable job title of Chief Chocolate Officer — Mirzam is “where chocolate and history intertwine.”




In an attempt to promote talents from the region and beyond, Mirzam has collaborated with emerging artists to design charming and colorful wrappers. (Supplied)

“We specialize in looking at the history of the maritime Spice Route and the history of trade that started from this region with Arabs that (sailed) all over the world. They used the stars for navigation — ‘Mirzam’ is the name of a star,” Johnston tells Arab News. “They came back with these stories of monsters and all sorts of far-flung ideas. We (try to connect) our collections and recipe development back to the history of this region.”

That means that in any bite of Mirzam chocolate, you might find any number of unusual ingredients: Saffron, cardamom, damask rose, star anise, fennel, pumpkin seeds, and more. The “Monsoon” collection is one of Mirzam’s earliest creations and its blend of mango, coconut and chili is inspired by historical trade relations between the Gulf, India and Sri Lanka. 




Kathy Johnston is a New Zealander with the enviable job title of Chief Chocolate Officer. (Supplied)

The “Winter in Morocco” collection is another delightful series, drawing inspiration from the bustling souks of Marrakesh and a particular caravan route from West to North Africa, where salt was a staple commodity of traders. Aside from the collection’s French Maldon sea salt and dark chocolate bar, there is also a white chocolate bar infused with orange blossom and roasted almond — which the company bills as a nod to a popular Moroccan drink called Haleeb bil Louz. 

To date, the “Emirati” collection is Mirzam’s most successful product, reflecting popular foods from local culinary culture, including Ragag — a thin, crispy bread — and Aseeda, a sweet pumpkin pudding. 




Once they receive the cocoa beans coming from places like Vietnam and Madagascar, they are sorted by hand. (Supplied)

“We have five Emirati recipes that are not very well-known outside of the UAE or the Middle East,” says Johnston, who has lived in the Emirates for 30 years. “We feel really proud that it’s our top-selling collection. These are recipes that we grew up with. One of our original objectives was to create a product that was genuinely, locally made and inspired.”  

In an attempt to promote talents from the region and beyond, Mirzam has collaborated with emerging artists to design charming and colorful wrappers — each with a story to tell. Some are creatively designed maps, some are charts of the night sky, others are based on geometric patterns. “People really like our wrappers. We get a lot of people who come in and take them,” Johnston says with a laugh.  

Mirzam’s chocolates, Johnston says, do not contain additives. That’s where the bean-to-bar concept comes in. “You have to really want to make good chocolate to agree to do it this way,” she says. “Otherwise what comes out of your brand isn’t very good – it needs flavoring and other stuff to make it taste good. I think that it’s a lot more complicated than people realize.”




In any bite of Mirzam chocolate, you might find any number of unusual ingredients: Saffron, cardamom, damask rose, star anise, fennel, pumpkin seeds, and more. (Supplied)

Once they receive the cocoa beans coming from places like Vietnam and Madagascar, they are sorted by hand — any damaged beans are removed. After the cocoa beans that have made the grade are roasted, they are then tossed in a large winnowing machine, breaking the beans into small dark-chocolate nibs, which are mixed with raw cane sugar and cocoa butter and ground into chocolate liquid. After the liquid has been tempered, the chocolates are placed in decorative molds and wrapped by hand. The end result is, in its own way, a work of art. From conception to execution, making Mirzam chocolates is a painstaking process.

“It comes from years of being obsessed with food and tasting all sorts of weird stuff that you come to understand how important the history of the Spice Route is,” Johnston says. “There is such a beautiful history and side to the Orient and the Middle East that I think people need to know more about.”  

Topics: Mirzam Alserkal Avenue

‘Resident Evil’ and some of the best videogames coming your way this year

Ubisoft has taken “Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag,” removed the assassins, and kept the awesome pirate battles. (Supplied)
Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

‘Resident Evil’ and some of the best videogames coming your way this year

  • Seems like we’ll all be spending a lot more time indoors soon. So we’ve selected the best games set for release in 2020 to help pass those hours in self-isolation
Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

RESIDENT EVIL 3 (REMAKE)

After the success of Capcom’s “Resident Evil 2” remake, it was only natural to expect it to do the same for episode three of its popular zombie-killing gorefest, originally released in 1999. Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira will be reunited in their attempts to escape Raccoon City. Unfortunately for them, Jill’s somewhat rage-y stalker — Nemesis — is back too.

RELEASE DATE: April 3

FINAL FANTASY VII (REMAKE)

News that Square Enix was revamping its game-changing 1997 “Final Fantasy VII” RPG has induced significant blood-pressure rises in gamers of a certain age. It was a game-changer on its release, with Cloud Strife and his oversized sword taking up hours of many lives. Whether it’s good or not, it’s going to sell millions. Thankfully, judging by the demo at least, it’s going to do so deservedly. 

RELEASE DATE: April 10

THE LAST OF US 2

This might be the release with the most to live up to this year. The first instalment of this post-apocalyptic action game, released in 2013, was a work of art — as immersive and engaging as a great movie, with characters that demanded real emotional involvement. (It’s now being developed as a TV show by HBO.) Part 2 is set five years after the original, and sees a grown-up Ellie (without her guardian Joel, at least at first) set on taking bloody revenge against a group of antagonistic adversaries, while still needing to dodge/destroy the infected hordes roaming the world. Like the original, it seems other humans are just as — if not more — dangerous than the monsters.

RELEASE DATE: May 29

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

This stunning action game set in ancient Japan pits the player (a samurai swordsman known as The Ghost) against the forces of the Mongol Empire. The trailer promised all-out meleé action combined with stealth slaying, set against gorgeous backgrounds. 

RELEASE DATE: TBC, Summer

MARVEL’S AVENGERS

Crystal Dynamics is the developer tasked with turning Marvel’s movie behemoth into a decent game. The voice cast augurs well, as does the gameplay revealed so far. The storyline, wisely, steers clear of the film scripts. Instead, players can choose from Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow or Hulk and set out to save the world five years on from disbanding after being blamed for a disaster in San Francisco.

RELEASE DATE: September 4

CYBERPUNK 2077

The footage released so far for CD Projekt Red’s newest game looks incredible. Set in Night City — a scuzzy, crime-ridden metropolis “obsessed with power, glamour and body modification” — this first-person open-world action-adventure (players can customize their character, a mercenary known as V) demands mastery of heavy, high-tech weaponry and digital spying skills from protagonists. 

RELEASE DATE: September 17

DYING LIGHT 2

The popular parkour/zombie-killing horror game from 2015 gets a much-anticipated sequel helmed by acclaimed designer Chris Avellone (“Fallout,” “Prey”). Set 15 years after the original, you play as Aiden Caldwell — a gifted free-runner and fighter — navigating urban open-world setting The City. Player choices will have major effects on how The City develops (or doesn’t) and on who holds power there. Oh, and night time is still a very, very bad time to be out on the streets.

RELEASE DATE: TBC

SPIRITFARER

Indie developer Thunder Lotus is behind this intriguingly billed “cozy management game about dying.” It’s a low-key, gentle, and artfully illustrated management sim in which you play Stella — a ferrymaster in charge of preparing spirits for — and transporting them to — the afterlife. From trailers, it looks like a sweet and genuinely moving game about letting go of loved ones.

RELEASE DATE: TBC

12 MINUTES

There’s been a lot of hype around this title since its trailer debuted at E3 in 2019. You play a husband stuck in a 12-minute time loop. A really bad 12 minutes in which a very aggressive police officer breaks into your house and accuses your wife of murder. The game plays in real time, and — as creator Luis Antonio explained at E3, “Each time you play a loop, you’re gonna learn more about the situation. And you use your interpretation of the events to decide what to do. The game never gives you any objectives or tells you what to do (next).”

RELEASE DATE: TBC

SKULL AND BONES

In a smart, if unimaginative, move, Ubisoft has taken “Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag,” removed the assassins, and kept the awesome pirate battles. Gamers aim to take control of the 18th-century Indian Ocean, whether in a huge solo campaign, or online against other players’ customized warships. 

RELEASE DATE: TBC

Topics: best videogames for 2020

Latest updates

Thunderstorms bring widespread flooding to Egypt, killing 5
Saudi employees discuss readiness to combat coronavirus
UAE supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts to implement Riyadh agreement on Yemen
Virus remedy rumor sends Tunisia garlic price soaring
IMF urges Lebanon to ‘quickly’ implement economic reforms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.