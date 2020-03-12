You are here

PML-N members say “no fissures” in party ranks in absence of Sharifs

Pakistani Chief Minister of Punjab province Shahbaz Sharif, shakes hands with his brother and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif (3R) while Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (2R) looks on, after being elected President of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party at the General Workers Council in Islamabad on March 13, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR 

  • Demand Shahbaz Sharif to return from UK and lead the political party 
  • PML-N remains under the Sharifs control, but it will not last if the leadership remains abroad, analyst says
ISLAMABAD: Despite their leadership’s denial of fissures, members of the main opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), demand an immediate return to the country of its chief leaders, as they say, political support is declining. 

“We are losing our voter support, as neither Shahbaz Sharif nor Maryam Nawaz is leading and everyone is looking here and there at such a crucial time,” Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, member of the Punjab Assembly’s PLM-N faction, told Arab News over the phone from Lahore on Wednesday, referring to Nawaz’s brother and daughter.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has been in London since November, accompanying his brother, the party’s founder and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was granted medical bail for treatment in the UK in October in the course of his corruption sentence. 

“Shahbaz Sharif should return to lead the party otherwise many members will join different parties like the Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for their political survival,” he said.
 
According to senior PML-N member Raja Zafar ul Haq, Shahbaz will return to Pakistan by the end of March to lead the party.” He added that reports of a major rift in the PML-N were untrue. 

Another senior PML-N member, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, also denied any cracks in the party’s ranks. 

“A few members talked about the immediate return of party president Shahbaz Sharif and the issue was discussed in a parliamentary meeting of the party. But there is no rift in the party, differences of opinion are part of a democratic setup,” he told Arab News.

“Nawaz Sharif is seriously ill, so how a younger brother can leave the elder brother in such situation. As a leader, Shahbaz Sharif only has to give instructions, which he’s been doing from London,” he said.

According to the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) president Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, PML-N remains under the Sharifs control, but it will not last if the leadership remains abroad.

“If Shahbaz Sharif will not come to Pakistan and lead the party with a clear line, the situation in the party will get worse. If the (leadership) void is prolonged, then many members will search for other places for their political future,” he said, adding that arguments within the party should be a wakeup call for its leadership, otherwise the cleavage will widen, and the party will lose its supporter base.

Meanwhile, not only the party’s members, but also the government wants Sharifs back, as it requested the United Kingdom to deport Nawaz for violating the medical bail conditions.

The ex-premier was granted an eight-week medical bail in October to get treatment in London. The Islamabad High Court allowed him to request an extension from the provincial authorities of Punjab, but the latter turned down his plea in February, citing insufficient legal, moral or medical grounds.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Aurat March-- Urdu for Women’s March-- which is set to hit streets across the country on Sunday in tandem with international women’s day, will include men and women from the country’s poor and marginalized communities including laborers, farmers, and slum-dwellers, organizers of the movement said on Saturday.

Lahore Aurat March's official poster designed by artist Shehzil Malik. Feb. 17,  2020. (Photo Courtesy: Shehzil Malik)

The march faced intense backlash and opposition in the conservative, Muslim majority country of 210 million people when photos from last year’s march depicting women holding placards and demanding rights and freedoms went viral on social media and made international news. Critics of the movement declared the march and its slogans were culturally and religiously insensitive, with many saying the participants were representative solely of the country’s elite.

Aurat Azadi March in Islamabad's official poster designed by artist @HoneyBeeBumblin. Feb. 22, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: Aurat Azadi March Instagram)

This year, however, in the face of threats and legal petitions, the organizers are putting additional emphasis on their efforts to mobilize people from Pakistan’s marginalized, rural and fringe communities. The key demand in the Aurat March manifesto this year, is economic justice.
“People from the kaachi abadi (slums), lawyers, nurses, students — they are all at the forefront of our cause,” Maria Malik, a march organizer in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, told Arab News.
“These are the segments and the voices we have coming and representing our struggles tomorrow,” she said. 

Young girls hold up a sign calling for the end of forced conversions, an on-going issue in Pakistan's minority communities. March 31, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Aurat Azadi March)

In southern Punjab, organizers in the city of Multan are gearing up for a huge and diverse turnout on Sunday. This is Multan’s first women’s march, with mobilization efforts especially extended to the city’s brick kiln laborers-- both men and women who make up some of the poorest communities in the region. 
“Our attendees are not all coming from a strong economic background,” Laiba Zainab, an Aurat March organizer in Multan told Arab News, and added they had implored different communities to come out on Sunday to demand “a more accessible Pakistan.”

Outreach mobilization for Aurat March in Karachi with Lyari's Hindu community. Feb. 25 2020. (Photo Courtesy: Aurat March Karachi)

In Lahore, the official poster of the march designed by activist and artist Shehzil Malik depicts farming women, whose voices the Lahore chapter says it is hoping to amplify. 
“We blame the media last year and even now for putting so much focus on only certain attendees and their posters,” human and cyber rights lawyer Nighat Dad and an organizer of the Aurat March told Arab News. “They all completely ignored a large number of people from marginalized communities.”
A number of failed petitions were launched in the last week to stop the march from happening, with violent threats made to participants, as well as counter-protests planned.

Planning meeting for Aurat March Karachi where volunteers received first aid training for the march. March 01, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Aurat March Karachi)

Groups openly threatening the march include JUI-F, Tehreek-e-Taliban, Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Jamia Hafsa, Deobandi group, and Sipah Sahaba Pakistan (SSP). The banned group, SSP, took responsibility for defacing a large mural by organizers of the march in Islamabad, as videos of the mob vandalizing the painting depicting two women went viral on Wednesday.
“The threats have been coming since last year’s march,” Dad told Arab News.

Aurat March organisers share a shot of an outreach visit to Maripur, Sindh. Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: Aurat March Karachi)

In the face of intense opposition, many politicians in Pakistan are defending the right to peaceful protest, including Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry of the ruling PTI and Sherry Rehman of Pakistan’s People’s Party.
Notable names expected to attend the marches include women’s rights activist Mukhtar Mai in Multan, transgender activist Nayab Ali and Sherry Rehman in Islamabad. 

Topics: Pakistan Aurat March 2020

