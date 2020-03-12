You are here

  • Spectators banned as Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece

Spectators banned as Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece

A woman dressed as a priestess lights the Olympic flame during a ceremony in ancient Olympia, ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games on March 12, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2020
AFP

  • Greece registered its first death from coronavirus
OLYMPIA, Greece: The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia on Thursday amid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus.
With spectators banned, an actress dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lit the flame using the rays of the sun reflected off a concave mirror, launching a week-long torch relay in Greece before the flame is handed to Tokyo organizers on March 19.

La Liga suspends fixtures for at least two weeks, Real Madrid put in quarantine

La Liga suspends fixtures for at least two weeks, Real Madrid put in quarantine

MADRID: Real Madrid went into quarantine on Thursday as La Liga announced Spain’s top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus.


The competition made the decision after Real Madrid confirmed its senior football team is in quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for the virus.

 

Topics: football La Liga Spail real madrid

