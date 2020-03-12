You are here

Philippines announces coronavirus lockdown of Metro Manila

Workers disinfect a school following new cases of coronavirus in the city, in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines, Mar. 9, 2020. (Reuters)
A girl wearing a protective mask, following an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stands on a sidewalk in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 12 March 2020
Ellie Aben

  • More than 12 million people in the capital region under “community quarantine”
  • Land, air, and sea travel to Metro Manila will be suspended from March 15 to April 14
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening announced a lockdown of the national capital region, Metro Manila, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
“Land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from Metro Manila shall be suspended beginning 12 midnight on March 15, 2020 until April 14, 2020,” Duterte said.
To avoid using the term “lockdown,” the president referred to the move as “community quarantine.”
“We don’t want to use that term (lockdown) because it stokes fear. But it’s a lockdown. There’s no struggle of power here . . . it’s just an issue of protecting and defending you (the public) from COVID-19,” he said.
Metro Manila comprises 16 cities — Manila, Quezon City, Caloocan, Las Pinas, Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig, San Juan, Taguig, and Valenzuela, — and the municipality of Pateros. The region’s population is more than 12 million.
While mass gatherings will be prohibited during the period, public transport within Metro Manila will remain operational. Schools are suspended until April.
With a series of measures advised for the public and private sector, Duterte said they will be subject to daily monitoring and reassessment by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).
“The crisis is very, very clear. Covid-19 is spreading all throughout the country,” the president said, as he urged members of the public not to panic and to practice social distancing.
Interior and local government secretary Eduardo Ano explained in a radio interview that while travel is being restricted in and out of Metro Manila, “it is not a total lockdown.”
“We are just restricting movement coming in and going out of Metro Manila because we want to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said, adding that those working in Metro Manila who live outside the capital region will be allowed entry.
Duterte himself was tested for the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon, as several members of his cabinet went on self-quarantine following exposure to infected individuals.
There are now 52 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines. The Department of Health has raised the virus death toll to five.

Singapore suspends Friday prayers

Updated 13 March 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

Singapore suspends Friday prayers

  • Singaporeans urged adopt new social norms and refrain from attending large gatherings
Updated 13 March 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore has temporarily suspended congregational Friday prayers, while Malaysia has issued strict guidelines for religious gatherings after a number of coronavirus cases were linked to an event at a mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

The four-day gathering at Sri Petaling Mosque in late February was attended by 10,000 participants who came from several countries. 

At least 14 of the attendees have tested positive for the virus, among them two from Singapore and one from Brunei. Malaysian authorities are still trying to track 5,000 nationals who took part in the event. 

On Thursday, Malaysian Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri issued a statement advising that congregational Friday prayers should be suspended if the Health Ministry announces that the coronavirus outbreak is widespread.

He requested that sermons be shortened and congregation members perform ablutions at home.

“Mosque authorities are required to provide hand sanitizers and face masks as a precaution,” he said, adding that people with symptoms are not allowed to attend mass prayers.

Meanwhile, Singapore has shut down all mosques for five days to undergo disinfection.  “Because COVID-19 will be with us for a long time, there are baseline things that we must get used to,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said. 

He urged Singaporeans to practice good personal hygiene, adopt new social norms and refrain from attending large gatherings.

Azrul Mohd Khalib, chief executive of the Galen Center for Health and Social Policy, said Malaysia’s decision to continue with Friday prayers unless the Health Ministry advises otherwise “exposes people to incredible risk and potentially increases the spread of the disease.”

He added: “We should follow Singapore’s lead in taking precautionary measures.”

He said: “They’ve suspended all mosque-centric activities until the end of the month. We’re about to transition from the containment to the disease-mitigation phase of this outbreak.” 

He said Malaysian authorities should suspend all mass religious gatherings to mitigate the spread of the virus.

