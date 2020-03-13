You are here

Yemeni government quits Hodeida redeployment committee

The RCC was established under the Stockholm Agreement. (AFP)
Updated 13 March 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni government quits Hodeida redeployment committee

  • The government said it had decided to boycott the committee’s meetings
Updated 13 March 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen has suspended participation in the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) in the western province of Hodeida after a Houthi sniper gunned down a government soldier, the government said in a statement carried on the official Saba news agency on Wednesday.

The government said it had decided to boycott the committee’s meetings in protest against an escalation in Houthi attacks against government observers, the Houthis’ exploitation of the truce in Hodeida to mobilize forces on other battlefields, and restriction of the movements of the UN monitoring team.

The RCC was established under the Stockholm Agreement and assigned to monitor the redeployment of forces in Hodeida and to supervise the clearance of land mines from Hodeida’s seaports.

On Wednesday, a Houthi gunman shot a member of the government team that monitors the truce, despite having been notified about his movement.

“The Houthi militia gunned down a soldier at the fifth observation post in spite of having information that the soldier was moving to the post,” Baha Khalefa, one of 10 government soldiers deployed at the joint observation posts, told Arab News.

Khalefa said that he and his fellow soldiers had pulled out of the posts to the last government-controlled areas in Hodeida. Government forces were subsequently placed on high alert in anticipation of an escalation of attacks by the Houthis in Hodeida.

BACKGROUND

The Redeployment Coordination Committee was established under the Stockholm Agreement.

“We will respond appropriately to any attack by the militia,” Khalefa said.

Under the Stockholm Agreement, the Iran-backed Houthis are obliged to defuse land mines and to withdraw from Hodeida’s seaports and open roads from and to the city in exchange for the Yemeni government halting a major military offensive that had reached Hodeida city.

Local rights groups say that more than 500 civilians have been killed in Hodeida by Houthi fire since December 2018.

On Wednesday, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Musleh Aydha, the head of the government’s RCC team, said that the death of the Yemeni soldier threatens to end the Stockholm Agreement and see Hodeida descend into further violence.

State media outlets quoted Gen. Aydha as saying that government observers have been repeatedly targeted by Houthi fire for months and threatening a military response to Houthi attacks.

Yemen’s Minister of Information Moammer Al-Eryani urged the UN to reassess its mission in Hodeida as the mission as the Houthis have failed to put into place the security arrangements laid out in the Stockholm Agreement.

“The UN mission has failed to force the Houthis to implement its obligations (under the Stockholm Agreement) — withdrawal from Hodeida ports and city and stop cease-fire breaches,” the minister wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Yemen, fighting continued on Thursday in the northern province of Jawf, Marib’s Serwah and near Sana’a. In Jawf, Yemen’s army pushed deeper into Khab and Sha’af, the largest district in the province, after expelling Houthis from areas near the Saudi border, and reopened a strategic road between Jawf and Marib.

Government officials say that the Houthis, who seized control of Jawf’s capital last week, have continued looting government offices in Hazem city and humanitarian aid, including generators, from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Topics: Yemen Hodeida

13 injured in Egypt train accident amid heavy rain

Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

13 injured in Egypt train accident amid heavy rain

  • A strong rainstorm struck much of Egypt on Thursday, resulting in most sectors giving employees the day off
Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: Two passenger trains collided Thursday in the Egyptian capital amid bad weather condition, injuring 13 passengers, officials said.

The accident caused a brief suspension in rail services.

Khaled Megahid, spokesman for the Ministry of Health, described the injuries as "minor bruises and scrapes" and that none was life-threatening.

The trains involved in the collision were numbers 991 and 989, both coming from the Upper Nile delta and on their way to Cairo. The accident happened between the Ramses and Imbaba train stations.

The collision happened when one train coming from Aswan collided into another locomotive coming from the Sohag governorate from behind.

Khaled Megahid, spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, said that 13 people were injured in the accident, and that the injuries were described as minor bruises and scrapes.

Megahid said that the injured were taken to the Nasser Institute Hospital in Shoubra.

Following the accident the Railways Authority announced the suspension of train traffic throughout the country due to current weather conditions, which was cited as the reason behind the collision.

A strong rainstorm struck much of Egypt on Thursday, resulting in most sectors giving employees the day off. Weather forecasts predict that the storm will continue until Saturday.

The government advised the public to stay indoors throughout the duration of the storm to avoid casualties.

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed is overseeing a crisis management team which operates 24 hours a day at the ministry to assess developments and follow up on any emergencies that could arise because of the inclement weather.

Topics: Egypt Cairo train collission

