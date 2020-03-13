You are here

  • Home
  • Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

1 / 2
Aya Al-Umari, sister of mosque attack victim Hussein Al-Umari, poses outside Al Noor Mosque. (Reuters)
2 / 2
Mushabab Aiban is seen at Al Noor Mosque in advance of the anniversary of the mosque attacks that took place the prior year in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9w92

Updated 13 sec ago

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

  • Among the tributes outside the Al Noor mosque were signs reading “We may be small, but we are strong” and “We love you!“
  • Police were at the mosque on Friday after a new threat was reported last week
Updated 13 sec ago

CHRISTCHURCH: Aya Al-Umari looks at the bunches of flowers and reads messages of support outside the Al Noor mosque, tributes left for the victims of the Christchurch shootings a year on from the attacks.
Al-Umari’s brother Hussein, 35, was was one of 51 Muslim worshippers killed when a gunman opened fire at the city’s Al Noor and Linwood mosques.
“We live it day in and day out,” she told Reuters, holding back tears as she explained she could not bring herself to enter the mosque.
“A year on anniversary is a great way for us to come together as a community and reflect on the incident that took the lives of many people and ultimately my brother too.”
Among the tributes outside the Al Noor mosque were signs reading “We may be small, but we are strong” and “We love you!“
Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national, faces 92 charges in relation to the attacks. He has pleaded not guilty and faces trial in June.
Police were at the mosque on Friday after a new threat was reported last week.
Adele Carroll and her husband Des came to the Al Noor mosque to donate a prayer mat and an Islamic clock.
“We felt we should do this. Having lived abroad with several Muslim and Arab friends, we were hurt by what had happened here,” Carroll said. “We are all one ... it doesn’t matter what religion or race you are. We just could not believe this could happen in our country.”
Across the city, hundreds of people attended a private prayer service at a civic center. The turnout was lower than expected as many stayed away due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, a factor that may also impact a memorial service planned for Sunday.
“One year has passed, but for us, it just feels like yesterday,” Abdul Aziz, who was hailed by local media for trying to stop the shooter, said outside the prayer service.
Taj Mohammad Kamran, who was shot in the leg and lost his friend, said it has been a very tough year: “But today, I feel more strong.”

Related

World
One year after mosque massacre, New Zealand is fighting rising hate
World
Tourists trampling on New Zealand’s tranquility

Australia, Singapore further restrict travel as coronavirus spreads

Updated 13 March 2020
AFP

Australia, Singapore further restrict travel as coronavirus spreads

  • Australian citizens should reconsider all foreign travel
  • Singapore to deny entry or transit to visitors who have been in Italy, France, Spain or Germany in the last 14 days
Updated 13 March 2020
AFP

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE: Australia and Singapore have further restricted travel movement as the coronavirus continues to spread globally.
Australia’s premier on Friday warned citizens the coronavirus pandemic is now so widespread that they should reconsider all foreign travel, as the government moved to halt events of more than 500 people.
“We now advise all Australians to reconsider your need to travel overseas at this time, regardless of your destination, age or health,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, stepping up measures to slow the spread of the disease.
Singapore meanwhile will deny from Monday entry or transit to visitors who have been in Italy, France, Spain or Germany in the last 14 days, as part of measures to control the fast-spreading coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday.
The southeast Asian travel hub, which also advised against non-essential travel to the four countries, will immediately halt docking by cruise ships, it added.
Singapore has a similar ban in place for travelers from Iran, South Korea and China, where the virus first surfaced late last year.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Australia Singapore

Related

World
Canada: Trudeau’s wife tests positive for new coronavirus
Special
World
Singapore suspends Friday prayers

Latest updates

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary
LIVE: Coronavirus sparks fears as cases rise in Middle East
Australia, Singapore further restrict travel as coronavirus spreads
Walt Disney World to close theme parks through end of month
Saudi reconstruction program launches water project in Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.