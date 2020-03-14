You are here

Central banks flash cash as market panic drives liquidity squeeze

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. (AFP)
Updated 14 March 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Central banks worldwide acted to shore up money markets after cratering share prices drove a rush for cash, hitting many regional currencies and threatening a surge in short-term borrowing costs.

In China, which bore the brunt of the economic fallout from the coronavirus in the first few months of 2020, authorities late on Friday cut banks’ reserve requirements for the second time this year.

With most developed economies now also moving into partial shutdowns as the epidemic tightens its global grip, Norway and Sweden announced far-reaching stimulus packages as European trading got under way.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, meanwhile, drew fire for not doing more after the ECB announced relatively modest measures on Thursday, when the Federal Reserve injected half a trillion dollars into the US banking system.

“We should see more action from central banks because what we need here is a short-term liquidity bridge,” said Mohammed Apabhai, head of Asian trading strategy for Citigroup. 

“The issue is that if we don’t see that, then this situation risks becoming a more systemic problem.”

Early on Friday, Japan’s central bank pledged to release cash into the markets by buying 200 billion yen ($1.90 billion) of five- to 10-year government bonds and injecting a further 1.5 trillion yen in
two-week loans.

Sources said that Japanese government and central bank officials were more seriously weighing the risk of cancelation of the Olympic Games, scheduled for Tokyo in July, when making economic projections for this year.

China’s central bank said it was cutting target-compliant banks’ reserve requirement ratios (RRR) by 50-100 basis points, releasing 550 billion yuan ($79 billion) to shore up the economy.

Norway’s central bank joined the growing list of monetary authorities that have slashed borrowing costs in recent days with an unexpected half-point cut in its key policy rate. It also offered the first in a series of emergency three-month loans to the banking industry.

Sweden’s central bank said it would lend up to 500 billion Swedish crowns ($51 billion) to local firms via banks to ensure they had access to credit.

Some companies have begun hoarding cash and accessing credit lines as they look to balance the need to pay wages and overheads as their income is hit by the
drop in everyday activity.

Air France KLM, like other major airlines heavily exposed to global flight restrictions imposed to try to limit the coronavirus’s spread, said it had drawn down on 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) worth of its revolving credit facility to help its financial position.

The succession of central bank moves came after the US Federal Reserve on Thursday surprised markets by injecting $500 billion into the financial system, and pledged to add $1 trillion more.

That unscheduled offer of effectively unlimited dollars came as US stocks plunged nearly 10 percent in their biggest one-day losses since the 1987 market crash and marked an attempt to avoid the credit market paralysis that occurred during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Heartened by the Fed’s cash bonanza, European stock markets on Friday clawed their way tentatively back from their worst day ever while the dollar posted broad gains and US stock index futures jumped.

But world stocks remained on course for their worst week since the financial crisis, and deep-seated concerns about Italy — the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak — extended losses for its government bonds after their worst day in nine years.

In a foretaste of what may be to come for other countries at the sharp end of the epidemic, China’s exports contracted sharply in January and February amid massive disruptions to business operations and supply chains, data showed.

The European Central Bank gave support on Thursday by offering banks loans with rates as low as minus 0.75 percent, below the ECB’s minus 0.5 percent deposit rate, and promised to increase bond purchases.

However, it did not cut benchmark interest rates as many investors had expected, and President Lagarde faced criticism for saying it was not the central bank’s job to help virus-stricken eurozone countries struggling in the debt markets.

In Tokyo, sources familiar with the Bank of Japan’s thinking said it might take further action next week by topping up purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds.

Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo, said such moves were a possibility. 

“But this only benefits large companies. Something else is needed to direct support to small firms,” Sera added

Earlier in Asia, Indonesia’s central bank bought 6 trillion rupiah ($405 million) in government bonds in an auction, after Australia’s central bank injected A$8.8 billion ($5.52 billion), an unusually large sum, into its financial system.

In South Korea, like Italy on the frontline of the outbreak, the Finance Ministry agreed to cooperate with its central bank, following speculation that an emergency rate cut could be on the cards.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Updated 14 March 2020
Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, gears up for global stage

HONG KONG: The founder of China’s ByteDance, owner of the wildly successful TikTok app, has for years aspired to make ByteDance the first Chinese firm to rival US internet giants on the global stage. On Thursday Zhang Yiming made a key move to achieve that.

Creating new leadership positions for ByteDance’s China business, Zhang said in a letter to employees he would now focus on global expansion and fresh initiatives such as education.

In a recent, exclusive interview with Reuters, Zhang spoke expansively of his vision of ByteDance as a fully global company in the image of Google and Facebook, even as it faces a national security review by the US government over TikTok’s data practices. Some US government agencies have banned employees from using TikTok over data security concerns.

“There are a lot of misunderstandings out there,” Zhang said from a hotel room in New York, where he spoke to Reuters via video call using ByteDance’s work productivity app Lark. 

“We are more localized in different markets than people think.”

TikTok has taken the social media world by storm, especially in the US, vaulting ByteDance to a valuation that sources have told Reuters is close to $100 billion in the secondary market.

That was not just down to luck, say those who know him.

As early as 2013, when the company was just a year old and barely made any revenue, Zhang started planning its global expansion, according to Joan Wang, an early investor in ByteDance and managing director of SIG China.

Zhang told Wang over numerous meetings and phone calls he believed his AI-based recommendation algorithms used in its Chinese-language news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, could be expanded to different languages and content formats.

“The resources at the time seemed far from enough for achieving his global goals,” Wang said.

Chasing global success

TikTok is in talks with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) about measures to allow it to avoid divesting the Musical.ly assets it acquired and were later integrated into TikTok, sources have said. 

The CFIUS review came amid rising US-China tensions and US concerns about how user data would be handled.

ByteDance has also been working to separate TikTok from many of its Chinese businesses, seeking to provide CFIUS with assurances, Reuters has reported.

“I am not directly involved in this situation,” Zhang said, when asked about how talks with CFIUS were going. 

He said overall he was “optimistic” about the company’s interactions with the US government.

Zhang declined to comment on whether CFIUS was satisfied with TikTok’s current handling of data.

Earlier this week, the company announced it had set up a “transparency center” in Los Angeles to show regulators and the public how it manages data and content on the platform.

One major ByteDance investor said some backers had suggested a spin-off of TikTok last year, but the company didn’t consider that option. 

Sources familiar with the company also told said that Zhang retains voting control of the firm, which has raised billions of dollars from prominent investors including SoftBank Group Corp, KKR & Co. Inc. and Sequoia Capital China.

ByteDance declined to comment.

His intensified pursuit of global success comes amid rising censorship risks in China after the government in 2018 shut down one of ByteDance’s top products, a joke app, for “lowbrow and vulgar” content.

Zhang said he spent two-thirds of his time outside China last year and likes to indulge in London’s West End musicals and museums. He plans to spend even more time abroad this year as part of an effort to “understand more context.”

IPO plans unclear

Zhang has consciously borrowed strategies from US internet giants including Alphabet Inc.’s Google — ByteDance’s offices in Beijing are decorated with posters including a cover of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s book, “How Google Works.”

He delivers town hall speeches every two months to talk about his bi-monthly goals, a conscious nod to Google’s open work culture. 

He also eschews Chinese convention and tells employees not to call him “boss” or “CEO.”

And Zhang insists the company’s product development is already global. A new Indian social media app called Helo is an example of a product ByteDance has designed from the ground up for a local market. 

“We believe the short-term digital advertising market in India is small, but the growth potential is large,” he said.

Lark, the workplace productivity app, was also optimized for a global roll-out. Zhang discarded an initial plan to start with a focus on China and insisted it be targeted at the US, Europe and Japan from the beginning, a company source said.

But there are some signs that political pressure in the US is altering plans: Lark is shifting its focus from making a big push in the US to markets including Japan and Europe, sources said. A ByteDance spokesman said Japan, Singapore and India are its primary markets.

The Chinese version of Lark, called Feishu, has recently gained much momentum as the coronavirus outbreak has created a surge in demand for work-from-home tools.

ByteDance in 2018 began early-stage preparations for an overseas float to offset political uncertainties at home. 

Late last year the company held discussions with Chinese securities regulators about a possible domestic listing, sources said, although it still prefers New York or Hong Kong.

“Currently the IPO is not pressing and we don’t have any imminent plans,” Zhang said. 

“But internally we are making preparations as if we’re working on an IPO.”

Topics: TikTok

