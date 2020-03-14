You are here

  • Home
  • EU urges border health checks

EU urges border health checks

A hospital worker escorts a patient at a temporary emergency structure set up at the Brescia hospital in Lombardy, Italy, on Friday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yp6jm

Updated 26 sec ago
AP

EU urges border health checks

  • Preliminary checks for signs of infection could be done at borders between the 26 nations that make up the passport-free Schengen Area, but also at the EU’s external borders and within individual countries
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: The EU urged member countries Friday to put health screening procedures in place at their borders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus but said they must coordinate so people can still quickly get the medical care they need.
The World Health Organization said on Friday that Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world.
More than 22,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Europe, and more than 1,000 people so far have died on the continent.
With Italy at the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak, neighboring Austria and Slovenia moved to restrict traffic at their borders, raising questions about the movement of food and medical equipment. But other nations, like the Czech Republic and Poland, are taking action too.
“What we can do, and what we should do, is to carry out health screening measures,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Preliminary checks for signs of infection could be done at borders between the 26 nations that make up the passport-free Schengen Area, but also at the EU’s external borders and within individual countries, von der Leyen said.

BACKGROUND

More than 22,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Europe, and more than 1,000 people so far have died on the continent.

The ID-check free area is a jewel in Europe’s crown. Besides smoothing travel arrangements, it allows businesses and transportation to move easily across borders of the countries within the Schengen zone, which share common security standards. The EU’s executive commission polices the zone’s rules.
“In the last few hours, we’ve seen travel bans and controls being put in place in a number of member states,” von der Leyen told reporters. “Certain controls may be justified, but general travel bans are not seen as being the most effective by the World Health Organization. Moreover, they have a strong social and economic impact, they disrupt people’s lives and business across the borders.”
“Any measure that is taken must be proportionate” and coordinated with Brussels, she said.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
Greece’s first woman president urges public ‘to avoid spreading panic’ over coronavirus
photos
Middle-East
Iran reports 85 new virus deaths

Greece’s first woman president urges public ‘to avoid spreading panic’ over coronavirus

Newly sworn-in President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, left, and outgoing Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during the handover ceremony at the presidential palace in Athens on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 45 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Greece’s first woman president urges public ‘to avoid spreading panic’ over coronavirus

  • Sakellaropoulou urged the public to follow health warnings “to avoid spreading panic” which could tear apart the health system and harm the economy
Updated 45 min 19 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greece’s first woman president began her term on Friday with a pledge to protect the country’s borders and defend human rights, while warning Greeks to follow health rules as the country grapples with over 100 coronavirus cases.
Katerina Sakellaropoulou, a 63-year-old former senior judge, said she would “walk together” with Greeks to create a “prosperous” and “cosmopolitan” future “that includes all of us.”
Greece has so far announced 117 cases of the coronavirus, one of whom died on Thursday after 10 days in hospital.
Three people are in intensive care and the government has shut down schools and universities, courts, cinemas, gyms and other indoor public gathering areas for two weeks in an effort to curb the outbreak.
Sakellaropoulou urged the public to follow health warnings “to avoid spreading panic” which could tear apart the health system and harm the economy.
Sakellaropoulou took a religious oath in parliament before Archbishop Ieronymos, head of the Orthodox Church of Greece.
She placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier — Greece’s foremost military monument — before heading to the presidential mansion for a handover ceremony with outgoing President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

FASTFACTS

• The oath ceremony was drastically scaled back as a result of the virus outbreak, with around 150 guests present instead of a planned 1,000 — and no handshakes.

• Greece has so far announced 117 cases of the coronavirus, one of whom died on Thursday after 10 days in hospital.

Known as low-key and living in a working class district of Athens, Sakellaropoulou has made it known she prefers to be called Katerina, instead of the more formal Ekaterini.
The ceremony in parliament was drastically scaled back as a result of the virus outbreak, with around 150 guests present instead of a planned 1,000 — and no handshakes.
Nominated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Sakellaropoulou was elected by parliament in January by 261 out of 300 lawmakers, one of the broadest cross-party majorities in Greek history.
The petite, bespectacled former judge has set out her priorities as tackling the economic crisis, climate change and mass migration.

 

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
250,000 pilgrims mass in Pakistan despite coronavirus warnings
World
Australian home minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus

Latest updates

EU urges border health checks
Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, gears up for global stage
Greece’s first woman president urges public ‘to avoid spreading panic’ over coronavirus
WTTC:  50m jobs  in global travel and tourism sector at risk
Iran reports 85 new virus deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.