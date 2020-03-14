You are here

Greece's first woman president urges public 'to avoid spreading panic' over coronavirus

Newly sworn-in President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, left, and outgoing Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during the handover ceremony at the presidential palace in Athens on Friday. (AFP)
AFP

  Sakellaropoulou urged the public to follow health warnings "to avoid spreading panic" which could tear apart the health system and harm the economy
AFP

ATHENS: Greece’s first woman president began her term on Friday with a pledge to protect the country’s borders and defend human rights, while warning Greeks to follow health rules as the country grapples with over 100 coronavirus cases.
Katerina Sakellaropoulou, a 63-year-old former senior judge, said she would “walk together” with Greeks to create a “prosperous” and “cosmopolitan” future “that includes all of us.”
Greece has so far announced 117 cases of the coronavirus, one of whom died on Thursday after 10 days in hospital.
Three people are in intensive care and the government has shut down schools and universities, courts, cinemas, gyms and other indoor public gathering areas for two weeks in an effort to curb the outbreak.
Sakellaropoulou urged the public to follow health warnings “to avoid spreading panic” which could tear apart the health system and harm the economy.
Sakellaropoulou took a religious oath in parliament before Archbishop Ieronymos, head of the Orthodox Church of Greece.
She placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier — Greece’s foremost military monument — before heading to the presidential mansion for a handover ceremony with outgoing President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Known as low-key and living in a working class district of Athens, Sakellaropoulou has made it known she prefers to be called Katerina, instead of the more formal Ekaterini.
The ceremony in parliament was drastically scaled back as a result of the virus outbreak, with around 150 guests present instead of a planned 1,000 — and no handshakes.
Nominated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Sakellaropoulou was elected by parliament in January by 261 out of 300 lawmakers, one of the broadest cross-party majorities in Greek history.
The petite, bespectacled former judge has set out her priorities as tackling the economic crisis, climate change and mass migration.

 

Pakistan closes borders with Afghanistan and Iran over coronavirus fears

Updated 13 March 2020
Aamir Saeed

Pakistan closes borders with Afghanistan and Iran over coronavirus fears

  Only Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi airports remain open to international flights
  Schools closed and public gatherings banned but government stops short of declaring national emergency
Updated 13 March 2020
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government on Friday closed the country’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The two-week shutdown was announced after a meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad.

“By closing the borders, we are making sure that no infected person enters Pakistan,” said Dr. Zafar Mirza, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on public health matters.

He added that only three of the nation’s airports — in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi — will remain open to international flights.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of people…all these measures are part of a strategy to prevent the spread of the virus,” Mirza added.

While the government opted not to declare a national emergency, all educational institutions were ordered to close and mass gatherings, including religious events, weddings and conferences, have been banned with immediate effect.

“The government hasn’t imposed any national emergency….it’s a major thing and we aren’t invoking it at this stage,” Moeed Yusuf, special assistant to the prime minister on national security, said after the NSC meeting.

In other precautionary measures, courts have been asked to adjourn all proceedings in civil cases for three weeks, and the Pakistan Day military parade on Mar. 23 has been canceled.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Food Security is preparing a contingency plan to avoid food shortages as a result of disruption caused by the pandemic.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that the NSC has met to discuss a response to a contagious disease. The prime minister presided over the meeting, which was attended by key ministers and all military service chiefs.

Pakistan has reported 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Feb. 26. Two people are known to have recovered. The virus has spread to more than 135 countries and caused the deaths of more than 5,000 people, most of them in mainland China.
 

Bader Kureyem Al-Zarea, vice rector at Jouf University

