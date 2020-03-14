You are here

Google honors late Algerian artist Mohammed Khadda with a doodle

Mohammed Khada died in 1991. (Google)
Updated 14 March 2020
Arab News

  • Khadda worked at a local printing press where he developed his passion for art
  • Khadda was known for blending Arabic calligraphy with Western styles
DUBAI: Mohammed Khadda, one of the founding fathers of contemporary Algerian painting, was featured on a Google Doodle on Saturday on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Born in the Algerian port city of Mostaganem on March 14, 1930, Khadda worked at a local printing press where he developed his passion for art, specifically for Arabic calligraphy.

He then studied at the School of Fine Arts in the neighboring city of Oran, learning other art techniques and forms including watercolors and sculpture. But it was in 1953 when he was able to refine his skills – he moved to Paris and was mentored by artists such as Pablo Picasso.

Khadda was known for blending Arabic calligraphy with Western styles, especially after learning Picasso’s Cubism, one of the most influential art movements of the 20th century.

He moved back to Algeria after ten years abroad to support local talent in his hometown. He died in Algiers on May 4, 1991.

UN experts denounce Iranian 'threats' against BBC staff

  • The special rapporteurs urged the Iranian authorities to stop threatening reporters
  • There had been a "recent escalation in harassment" of BBC Persian staff and their families
GENEVA: Four United Nations experts on Wednesday called out Tehran for allegedly intimidating BBC and other broadcast journalists and their families with death threats.
Voicing their "alarm" in a joint statement, the special rapporteurs -- independent experts who do not speak for the UN but report their findings to it -- urged the Iranian authorities to stop threatening reporters.
"Journalists working for the BBC Persian Service and other Farsi-language news outlets outside Iran have faced threats, criminal investigations, unlawful surveillance, freezing of assets, defamation and harassment by Iranian authorities," they said.
"Several journalists have also been targeted for going public about the harassment and seeking protection from the UN."
In a statement, the British Broadcasting Corporation said there had been a "recent escalation in harassment" of BBC Persian staff and their families, coinciding with a crackdown on dissent within Iran.
It claimed "express threats" had been made "by state officials" towards the safety of BBC Persian journalists outside Iran.
The BBC statement said that Rana Rahimpour, a BBC Persian journalist, had recounted receiving a message threatening that she, her husband and their children would be assassinated within a month, while there were also threats towards her elderly parents based in Iran.
The UN special rapporteurs warned Tehran that such actions could violate Iran's human rights obligations under international law.
They urged the Iranian government to "cease the intimidation, harassment and threats, including death threats, against BBC and other journalists working outside Iran for Farsi-language news outlets, as well as reprisals against their family members in Iran".

