Google honors late Algerian artist Mohammed Khadda with a doodle

DUBAI: Mohammed Khadda, one of the founding fathers of contemporary Algerian painting, was featured on a Google Doodle on Saturday on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Born in the Algerian port city of Mostaganem on March 14, 1930, Khadda worked at a local printing press where he developed his passion for art, specifically for Arabic calligraphy.

He then studied at the School of Fine Arts in the neighboring city of Oran, learning other art techniques and forms including watercolors and sculpture. But it was in 1953 when he was able to refine his skills – he moved to Paris and was mentored by artists such as Pablo Picasso.

Khadda was known for blending Arabic calligraphy with Western styles, especially after learning Picasso’s Cubism, one of the most influential art movements of the 20th century.

He moved back to Algeria after ten years abroad to support local talent in his hometown. He died in Algiers on May 4, 1991.