UAE Internet access disrupted after ‘global cable cut’

Customers were left without Internet for several hours. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 14 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Internet services in the UAE were interrupted on Saturday, preventing access for much of the day after what Dubai-based telecoms provider Du described as a ‘global cable cut.’

Access was intermittent with WhatsApp working some of the time, but emails and social media being completely crippled.

In a tweet posted later on Saturday afternoon, Du apologized to customers, explaining: “Dear customers, we’re currently facing technical issues in our Home Services due to a global cable cut. Our team is working on restoring the service back to normal. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’ll update you within the coming 3 hours.”

 

 

But the explanation came too late for many, with angry customers responding to the tweet.

The recent coronavirus has left many people in the UAE dependent on their household connections for children to be able to carryout remote learning - the schools shut as a precautionary measure.

“My son is taking an important exam online and an uninterrupted WiFi connection is critical to this. Running around desperate for a stable WiFi connection,” @AroraVibhuti wrote.

 

 

Meanwhile many companies have also closed down their offices as they try to protect staff from catching the virus - leaving people with no alternative, but to work from home.

And @veve_h added: “thank you for your update.. however your customer service team are making the issue worse. took me 30mins to get through, then the customer service advisor hung up on me. really doesnt help the situation.”

Services were returned sometime after 5 p.m..

Topics: UAE Internet

Google honors late Algerian artist Mohammed Khadda with a doodle

  • Khadda worked at a local printing press where he developed his passion for art
  • Khadda was known for blending Arabic calligraphy with Western styles
DUBAI: Mohammed Khadda, one of the founding fathers of contemporary Algerian painting, was featured on a Google Doodle on Saturday on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Born in the Algerian port city of Mostaganem on March 14, 1930, Khadda worked at a local printing press where he developed his passion for art, specifically for Arabic calligraphy.

He then studied at the School of Fine Arts in the neighboring city of Oran, learning other art techniques and forms including watercolors and sculpture. But it was in 1953 when he was able to refine his skills – he moved to Paris and was mentored by artists such as Pablo Picasso.

Khadda was known for blending Arabic calligraphy with Western styles, especially after learning Picasso’s Cubism, one of the most influential art movements of the 20th century.

He moved back to Algeria after ten years abroad to support local talent in his hometown. He died in Algiers on May 4, 1991.

Topics: Google Doodle Algeria art

