OIC calls on UN to declare March 15 as solidarity day against Islamophobia

JEDDAH: Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), reiterated his call for the UN and other international and regional organizations to declare March 15 as the International Day of Solidarity against Islamophobia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
He stressed that the call serves to promote global awareness of the danger of Islamophobia, hatred and intolerance against Muslims.
Al-Othaimeen exhorted the international community to take practical measures to address this phenomenon and to promote tolerance, understanding, and peaceful coexistence in the world.
This came during his speech marking the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack that targeted two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing a large number of innocent worshippers.
Al-Othaimeen expressed sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims on behalf of the OIC, as well as appreciation of the firm stance taken by the government and people of New Zealand against terrorism.
He applauded the measures adopted by the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, to address hatred and terrorism and to care for the country’s Muslim community.
Al-Othaimeen stressed that the heinous terrorist act sent a powerful message that hate speech, intolerance, and Islamophobia constitute a threat to all societies and that terrorism has no religion, race, or nationality.
