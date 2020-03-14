OIC calls on UN to declare March 15 as solidarity day against Islamophobia

Saudi Arabia announces 17 new cases of coronavirus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced 17 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

These cases included 11 citizens who had traveled to countries including Iran, Italy and the UK.

Four other citizens and an American resident were infected after coming into contact with previously reported cases.

A French resident who had traveled to France via the UAE has also been infected, the ministry said.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 103.