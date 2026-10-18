RIYADH: The president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, Fahad Alajlan, emphasized the need to balance energy security with sustainability, sustain investment in the oil and gas sector, and pursue economically viable solutions to reduce emissions.

Alajlan made the remarks while speaking at the third Symposium on Pathways to Reduce Carbon Emissions in the Petroleum Downstream Industries, organized by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries on the sidelines of the 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh.

KAPSARC concluded its participation as a National Partner at the Congress, held from Oct. 11 to 15 under the theme “Pathways to an Energy Future for All.” The event marked the first time Saudi Arabia hosted the Congress since its inaugural edition in London in 1933.

Research and analysis

The center contributed research and analysis to international discussions on energy markets, security and sustainability, as well as technology and policy, highlighting the role of evidence-based approaches in addressing global energy challenges.

During the Congress, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef recognized KAPSARC for its role as a national partner.

The center was also recognized as the host partner of the Energy Hackathon, organized by the Ministry of Energy to encourage innovation and develop solutions to challenges facing the energy sector.

Recognition

KAPSARC’s research received further recognition with two Best Paper Awards. Olivier Durand-Lasserve, Abdullah Aljarboua, Aayushi Awasthy, Ryan Alyamani and Amit Kanudia received the award in the Energy Fuels and Molecules – Future Pathways track for their paper, “Petrochemicals in the Energy Transition: Insights from a Global Bottom-Up Energy Model.”

Awasthy received the second award for “Carbon Finance for Clean Cooking in Africa: Comparing Methodologies, Market Models, and Mitigation Outcomes,” in the Energy Leadership – Future Pathways track.

More than 20 KAPSARC leaders and experts contributed to 18 sessions and scientific activities across the Congress’s four main programs: Executive, Technical, Synergy and Special. Their contributions spanned energy security, investment, technology and sustainability, from strategic discussions on energy markets to specialized research and policy analysis.

Alajlan joined the executive program panel, “Oil Market Fundamentals: Enabling Investment Decisions to Meet Global Energy Demand,” which examined global oil market developments, long-term investment challenges and the importance of spare production capacity in strengthening energy security.

“Saudi Arabia has invested significantly in maintaining spare oil production capacity, even when it remains unused. This provides substantial value to the global economy, particularly during periods of heightened uncertainty,” Alajlan said.

At the OAPEC symposium, he also highlighted KAPSARC’s research into energy efficiency, waste-heat recovery, carbon capture and utilization, and the center’s Circular Carbon Economy Index.

Across the Congress programs, KAPSARC led a Knowledge Sprint on generative artificial intelligence applications in oil market analysis and a World Cafe session on carbon dioxide removal technologies. Its experts also participated in discussions on energy supply and demand, energy access, governance, the circular carbon economy, AI, transportation, and emissions reduction in refining and petrochemicals.

Emerging trends

At the OAPEC symposium, researchers examined the social cost of carbon in refined petroleum product distribution, industrial decarbonization, evolving petrochemical feedstock patterns, and current and emerging pathways for carbon dioxide utilization.

KAPSARC also supported innovation as a Platinum Sponsor of the SMART CDR 2.0 Competition for the second consecutive year. Saad Alqarni, the center’s vice president of finance and operations, delivered virtual remarks highlighting the importance of practical, scalable technologies, support for researchers and innovators, and international collaboration.

“At KAPSARC, we believe that addressing energy and climate challenges requires rigorous research, technological innovation, sound economics, and international collaboration,” Alqarni said.

The center’s exhibition pavilion provided a platform for knowledge exchange and engagement with policymakers, industry leaders and international delegations.

It showcased KAPSARC’s research, analytical tools, educational programs and capability-development initiatives across several areas, including five research hubs focused on oil, transportation, clean energy, AI and collaboration, alongside the KAPSARC School of Public Policy and the Saudi Energy Leaders Assembly.

KAPSARC’s participation underscored the contribution of Saudi research and policy expertise to international energy discussions, promoting knowledge exchange and evidence-based approaches to the challenges facing global energy systems.