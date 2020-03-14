You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 17 new cases of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 17 new cases of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced 17 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bgsxv

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 17 new cases of coronavirus

  • Cases included 11 citizens who had traveled to countries including Iran, Italy and the UK
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced 17 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

These cases included 11 citizens who had traveled to countries including Iran, Italy and the UK.

Four other citizens and an American resident were infected after coming into contact with previously reported cases.

A French resident who had traveled to France via the UAE has also been infected, the ministry said.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 103, with two recoveries. 

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s Embassy in the Philippines evacuated around 250 Saudi citizens from Manila airport on Saturday.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Two Saudis recover from coronavirus in Bahrain
Middle-East
Louvre Abu Dhabi joins an increasing list of attractions closed amid coronavirus fears

OIC calls on UN to declare March 15 as solidarity day against Islamophobia

Updated 14 March 2020
Arab News

OIC calls on UN to declare March 15 as solidarity day against Islamophobia

  • The OIC secretary-general made the call during his speech marking the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack that targeted two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
  • He applauded the measures adopted by the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, to address hatred and terrorism and to care for the country’s Muslim community
Updated 14 March 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), reiterated his call for the UN and other international and regional organizations to declare March 15 as the International Day of Solidarity against Islamophobia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
He stressed that the call serves to promote global awareness of the danger of Islamophobia, hatred and intolerance against Muslims.
Al-Othaimeen exhorted the international community to take practical measures to address this phenomenon and to promote tolerance, understanding, and peaceful coexistence in the world.
This came during his speech marking the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack that targeted two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing a large number of innocent worshippers.
Al-Othaimeen expressed sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims on behalf of the OIC, as well as appreciation of the firm stance taken by the government and people of New Zealand against terrorism.
He applauded the measures adopted by the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, to address hatred and terrorism and to care for the country’s Muslim community.
Al-Othaimeen stressed that the heinous terrorist act sent a powerful message that hate speech, intolerance, and Islamophobia constitute a threat to all societies and that terrorism has no religion, race, or nationality.

Topics: OIC Islamophobia

Related

World
OIC contact group discusses Rohingya protection with UN chief 

Latest updates

UK Muslim bodies: Prepare for congregational prayer suspension amid coronavirus
UK reiterates desire for two-state solution
Lebanon to declare emergency after a severe storm
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
Saudi Arabia announces 17 new cases of coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.