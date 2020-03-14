Louvre Abu Dhabi joins an increasing list of attractions closed amid coronavirus fears

DUBAI: The Louvre Abu Dhabi is the latest venue to close amid coronavirus fears, as the number of cases around the globe continues to grow.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has temporarily closed a selection of main tourist attractions in the emirate from Sunday, starting March 14 to 31, as the country continues to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The closures include Qasr Al-Watan, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Manarat Al-Saadiyat.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total number to 85.
