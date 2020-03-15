You are here

  • Home
  • IPL cricket season will be shortened, says Ganguly

IPL cricket season will be shortened, says Ganguly

he start of the Indian Premier League, the world's most lucrative cricket competition, has been postponed from March 29 until April 15 over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said Friday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/24677

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

IPL cricket season will be shortened, says Ganguly

  • Top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met franchise owners of the eight IPL teams in Mumbai to assess the situation
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

MUMBAI: India’s cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday the Indian Premier League will be truncated with the Twenty20 tournament pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The world’s richest cricket league was postponed Friday, meaning instead of starting on March 29, it will begin on April 15 at the earliest after the Indian government ordered measures against travel and public gatherings.
Top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met franchise owners of the eight IPL teams in Mumbai to assess the situation.
“Safety is most important for the players and at the moment (with) what’s going around in the world and India with the government directives this is all we can do. We have postponed remaining domestic matches,” Ganguly said.
“If it (IPL) is (postponed till) April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be a truncated one. How truncated, how many games, I can’t say at the moment.”
While the country of 1.3 billion has reported just two deaths from coronavirus and more than 80 confirmed cases, all sporting activities have been suspended.
India has stopped all domestic soccer and cricket events after two remaining one-day cricket internationals against a visiting South Africa side were called off on Friday.
But postponing the IPL, which draws top players from Australia, England and South Africa, has dominated Indian headlines.

Topics: SOURAV GANGULY

Related

Sport
Premier League, Champions League call off matches
Sport
Pakistan Super League to end 4 days ahead of schedule after 10 foreign players withdraw

Premier League, Champions League call off matches

Updated 14 March 2020
AP

Premier League, Champions League call off matches

  • German football league also halts first division Bundesliga games over corona fears
Updated 14 March 2020
AP

DUSSELDORF, Germany: The Premier League and the Champions League were both suspended on Friday as the chaos stemming from the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact soccer.

Matches in England will be stopped until at least April 3 after five Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the virus, as has Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from,” Hudson-Odoi said in a video posted on social media. “I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care.”

UEFA said it was stopping next week’s games in all competitions, including the two remaining Champions League matches which had not been already called off — Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Napoli, both scheduled for Wednesday.

Games involving Juventus and Real Madrid had already been postponed because those clubs quarantined their players.

The decision from UEFA comes four days ahead of a meeting to decide the European soccer calendar, including the possible one-year postponement of the 2020 European Championship.

Eight Europa League games scheduled for next Thursday were also postponed. The quarterfinal draws in both the Champions League and Europa League, scheduled for next Friday, were postponed as well.

Earlier Friday, Everton said one of its players had reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. Bournemouth later said reserve goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four members of staff also had symptoms. Leicester said Thursday that three players had “extremely mild illness.”

The suspension in England also covers the Championship, League One, League Two and the top two women’s divisions.

The French league also suspended games Friday. 

The German football league on Friday halted first division Bundesliga games with immediate effect over the pandemic, the first such suspension since World War II.

“Given the developments of today with new coronavirus infections and suspected cases directly linked to the Bundesliga and the 2nd division, the German Football League has decided at short notice to postpone today’s matches,” said the league in a statement.

Soccer in Scotland was also postponed Friday until further notice, hours before a game was due to start. That measure also affects Sunday’s Old Firm match between Glasgow rivals Rangers and Celtic. Domestic games in Wales and Northern Ireland are also off.

Four places in the 24-nation lineup for Euro 2020 still have to be decided in playoffs scheduled for March 26 and 31. Those playoffs seem unlikely to be played on time.

The Euro 2020 tournament was expected to be played in 12 host nations. 

The plan requires teams, fans and officials to travel across the continent — an added risk to spread the virus.

After more than half of the host nations suspended their domestic leagues, or will play without spectators, Russia said it was willing to take on extra European Championship games on top of its current allotment of four in St. Petersburg.

Topics: Bundesliga China Coronavirus champions league Premier league football

Related

Sport
Dubai to hold major horse race without spectators in move to contain coronavirus

Latest updates

IPL cricket season will be shortened, says Ganguly
Abe vows ‘unprecedented steps’ to protect economy
India raises fuel taxes in bid to shore up revenue
Countries take steps to fight widening coronavirus pandemic
Abu Dhabi shuts tourism, cultural venues

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.